Sports

NBA: Haliburton Puts Pacers On The Brink Of Final

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a turnover in a historic postseason performance to lead the Indiana Pacers past the New York Knicks 130-121 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. With his father, John, back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton became the first player with such a stat line in the postseason since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78 and he carried the Pacers within a victory of their second trip to the NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic and Oscar Robertson are the only other players to post 30 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Game 5 is Thursday in New York.