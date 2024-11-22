Sports

NBA: San Antonio Spurs Rally In Fourth Quarter To Beat Jazz - In Pics

San Antonio staged a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the visiting Utah Jazz 126-118. Harrison Barnes contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Chris Paul delivered crucial plays down the stretch, finishing with 13 points and 10 assists. The Jazz, having held a 20-point lead late in the first half and a 4-point advantage heading into the final quarter, could not control the game. Meanwhile, Spurs played without Victor Wembanyama (knee) and Devin Vassell (knee) for the third straight game.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_Zach Collins
NBA: Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) drives to the basket against Jazz forward John Collins (20) and guard Keyonte George | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and guard Keyonte George, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_Keldon Johnson
NBA: Jazz forward Drew Eubanks, center, battles Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) and forward Zach Collins (23) for a rebound | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks, center, battles San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) and forward Zach Collins (23) for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_Collin Sexton
NBA: Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_ Keyonte George
NBA: Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots past Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots past San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_Isaiah Collier
NBA: Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives to the basket against Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_Lauri Markkanen
NBA: Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) grabs a rebound over Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and forward Zach Collins (23) | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) grabs a rebound over San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and forward Zach Collins (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_
NBA: Jazz forward John Collins, top, is blocked by Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Utah Jazz forward John Collins, top, is blocked by San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_Keldon Johnson
NBA: Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) drives to the basket against Jazz forward John Collins | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward John Collins, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match gallery_Zach Collins
NBA: Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) drives to the basket against Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

