NBA: San Antonio Spurs Rally In Fourth Quarter To Beat Jazz - In Pics

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and guard Keyonte George, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks, center, battles San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) and forward Zach Collins (23) for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots past San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) grabs a rebound over San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and forward Zach Collins (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
Utah Jazz forward John Collins, top, is blocked by San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward John Collins, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.