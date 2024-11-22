Sports

NBA: San Antonio Spurs Rally In Fourth Quarter To Beat Jazz - In Pics

San Antonio staged a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the visiting Utah Jazz 126-118. Harrison Barnes contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Chris Paul delivered crucial plays down the stretch, finishing with 13 points and 10 assists. The Jazz, having held a 20-point lead late in the first half and a 4-point advantage heading into the final quarter, could not control the game. Meanwhile, Spurs played without Victor Wembanyama (knee) and Devin Vassell (knee) for the third straight game.