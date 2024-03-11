NBA: Philadelphia 76ers Beat New York Knicks 79-73 In Lowest Point Total This Season - In Pics

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game New York Knicks in New York.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers players briefly scuffle during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Philadelphia 76ers bench players react during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) is defended by New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) rests during a break in the action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New York.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) passes while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.