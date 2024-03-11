Sports

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers Beat New York Knicks 79-73 In Lowest Point Total This Season - In Pics

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held the New York Knicks to the lowest point total in the NBA this season, winning 79-73 on Sunday night in the ugly opener of a two-game series. Less than two months after Joel Embiid scored 70 points by himself to set a 76ers franchise record, it appeared for a while that neither team might get that many Sunday. Philadelphia led 37-31 at halftime, the lowest-scoring first half in an NBA game since Portland led Detroit 34-31 on March 30, 2019, in a game the Pistons won 99-90. The scoring picked up in the second half, when the 76ers finally got enough contributions to snap a three-game losing streak. Buddy Hield had 16 points and Paul Reed added 13. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points for the Knicks, but shot just 6 for 22. New York shot 32.5% overall and 22.5% from 3-point range. The Knicks committed 21 turnovers that led to 17 Philadelphia points.