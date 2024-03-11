Sports

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers Beat New York Knicks 79-73 In Lowest Point Total This Season - In Pics

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held the New York Knicks to the lowest point total in the NBA this season, winning 79-73 on Sunday night in the ugly opener of a two-game series. Less than two months after Joel Embiid scored 70 points by himself to set a 76ers franchise record, it appeared for a while that neither team might get that many Sunday. Philadelphia led 37-31 at halftime, the lowest-scoring first half in an NBA game since Portland led Detroit 34-31 on March 30, 2019, in a game the Pistons won 99-90. The scoring picked up in the second half, when the 76ers finally got enough contributions to snap a three-game losing streak. Buddy Hield had 16 points and Paul Reed added 13. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points for the Knicks, but shot just 6 for 22. New York shot 32.5% overall and 22.5% from 3-point range. The Knicks committed 21 turnovers that led to 17 Philadelphia points.

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game New York Knicks in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers players briefly scuffle during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
Philadelphia 76ers bench players react during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) is defended by New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) rests during a break in the action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Peter K. Afriyie
Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) passes while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

Tags

New York Knicks

