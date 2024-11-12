Sports

NBA: Jaren Jackson Jr. Scores 20 As Memphis Grizzlies Rout Portland Trail Blazers 134-89

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Portland Trail Blazers 134-89 on Sunday night. Jake LaRavia added 18 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 45 points and has won five of their last six games. Jerami Grant scored 20 points for Portland, which has lost three straights. Memphis was missing Ja Morant, who is day-to-day with an injured right hip, and Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Photo: AP/Howard Lao

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura, right, dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

1/10
Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, left, dunks the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

2/10
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, middle, celebrates after the shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

3/10
NBA Basketball
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff, right, blocks the shoot against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker, middle, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

4/10
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, right, drives to the hoop against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

5/10
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells, left, dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

6/10
Grizzlies Trail Blazers Basketball
Grizzlies Trail Blazers Basketball Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr., middle, grabs a loose ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

7/10
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, center, drives to the hoop against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

8/10
NBA Basketball
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, left, grabs the rebound against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

9/10
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, right, drives to the hoop against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

10/10
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Photo: AP/Howard Lao
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., middle, reacts to the foul call against Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  2. Netherlands T20I Tour Of Oman 2024 Guide: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: All-Round Omarzai, Centurion Gurbaz Help Afghanistan Win Match, Series
  4. Who Is Nahid Rana? Pacer Makes ODI Debut In Sharjah, Bowls Fastest-Ever Delivery By Bangladesh Bowler
  5. Champions Trophy: ICC Demands Response From Pakistan Cricket Board On Hybrid Model - Report
Football News
  1. Nations League 2024-25: Koeman Gives De Jong Update Ahead Of Netherlands' Clash Against Hungary
  2. Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games
  3. Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash
  4. Nations League: England Lose Eight Big Names In Lee Carsley's Final Squad
  5. 'Legend' Ruud Van Nistelrooy Departs Manchester United After Ruben Amorim Arrival
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  2. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  3. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  4. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  2. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  3. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  5. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy
  2. 'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case
  3. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  4. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  5. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Mike Waltz, Lee Zeldin, Tom Homan And More - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Mike Waltz, Lee Zeldin, Tom Homan And More - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. West Asia: Hezbollah Hits Israel With Over 100 Missiles; Satellite Images Show Activities In Syrian Demilitarised Zone
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  5. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign