NBA: Jaren Jackson Jr. Scores 20 As Memphis Grizzlies Rout Portland Trail Blazers 134-89

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura, right, dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, left, dunks the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, middle, celebrates after the shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff, right, blocks the shoot against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker, middle, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, right, drives to the hoop against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells, left, dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr., middle, grabs a loose ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, center, drives to the hoop against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, left, grabs the rebound against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, right, drives to the hoop against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., middle, reacts to the foul call against Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.