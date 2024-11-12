Sports

NBA: Jaren Jackson Jr. Scores 20 As Memphis Grizzlies Rout Portland Trail Blazers 134-89

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Portland Trail Blazers 134-89 on Sunday night. Jake LaRavia added 18 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 45 points and has won five of their last six games. Jerami Grant scored 20 points for Portland, which has lost three straights. Memphis was missing Ja Morant, who is day-to-day with an injured right hip, and Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane.