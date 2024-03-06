Sports

NBA: Jalen Johnson Scores 26 To Give Atlanta Hawks Victory Over New York Knicks - In Pics

Jalen Johnson scored 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-100 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. De’Andre Hunter had 22 points off the bench and Dejounte Murray finished with 21. Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 19. Jalen Brunson, who suffered a left knee contusion early in Sunday’s game at Cleveland, and Shake Milton, who signed with the Knicks on Tuesday, did not play. The Hawks led by a game-high 22 points early in the second quarter and were still up 54-33 when the Knicks went on a 13-2 run to trim their deficit to 10. Atlanta scored the next five points and led 61-50 at halftime.