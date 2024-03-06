Sports

NBA: Jalen Johnson Scores 26 To Give Atlanta Hawks Victory Over New York Knicks - In Pics

Jalen Johnson scored 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-100 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. De’Andre Hunter had 22 points off the bench and Dejounte Murray finished with 21. Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 19. Jalen Brunson, who suffered a left knee contusion early in Sunday’s game at Cleveland, and Shake Milton, who signed with the Knicks on Tuesday, did not play. The Hawks led by a game-high 22 points early in the second quarter and were still up 54-33 when the Knicks went on a 13-2 run to trim their deficit to 10. Atlanta scored the next five points and led 61-50 at halftime.

March 6, 2024
NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, center right, argues with referee Natalie Sago, while Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder gestures at right during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Knicks' Jogan Bogdanovich is at left.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates after dunking against Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride, right, is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles the ball as New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) drives against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.

NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson drives against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.


