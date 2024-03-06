NBA: Jalen Johnson Scores 26 To Give Atlanta Hawks Victory Over New York Knicks - In Pics

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, center right, argues with referee Natalie Sago, while Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder gestures at right during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Knicks' Jogan Bogdanovich is at left.
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates after dunking against Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Advertisement
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride, right, is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Advertisement
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles the ball as New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Advertisement
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Advertisement
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) drives against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson drives against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York.