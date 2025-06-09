Sports

NBA Finals: Thunder Beat Pacers In Game 2 To Level Series

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got help from his teammates as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, tying the series 1-1. SGA scored 34 points and had 8 assists. Jalen Williams added 19 points, Chet Holmgren had 15, and Alex Caruso scored 20. Aaron Wiggins surprised everyone with 18 points and five 3-pointers after barely playing in Game 1. The Thunder played stronger as a team, making it hard for the Pacers to catch up. Game 3 now heads to Indianapolis, where Indiana will try to stop the Thunders full team effort.