NBA Finals: Thunder Beat Pacers In Game 2 To Level Series

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after winning Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) questions a call during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers in Oklahoma City.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) greets guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) after losing Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, left, shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Oklahoma City.
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) and center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Oklahoma City.
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) celebrates with center Myles Turner (33) after scoring during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Oklahoma City.