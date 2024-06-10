Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) is blocked by Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9) and Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, right, walks past during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis looks to pass while defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Fans celebrate after a basket by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots while defended by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving tries to drive past Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.