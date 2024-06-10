Sports

NBA Finals, Game 2: Celtics Beat Mavericks 105-98, Take 2-0 Lead - In Pics

Jrue Holiday led the scoring. Derrick White added a chase-down block. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown pitched in, too — with their passing and defense. The Mavericks can stop worrying about who Boston’s best player is. Everyone is contributing to the Celtics’ quest for an unprecedented 18th NBA championship. Holiday had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and White sprinted down the court to swat away the Mavericks’ last chance on Sunday night as Boston beat Dallas 105-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Tatum made up for a rough shooting night with 12 assists and nine rebounds to go with his 18 points. Games 3 and 4 are Wednesday and Friday in Dallas; Boston has not lost on the road this postseason. It was the ninth time the Celtics have won the opening pair in the NBA Finals: They have won the previous eight, and have never been forced to a Game 7 in any of them.

NBA Finals, Game 2: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) is blocked by Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9) and Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

1/9
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

2/9
Derrick White celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer
Derrick White celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, right, walks past during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

3/9
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis looks to pass while defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

4/9
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Fans celebrate after a basket by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

5/9
Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Boston
Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Boston | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots while defended by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

6/9
Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

7/9
Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

8/9
Kristaps Porzingis blocks a shot by Maxi Kleber
Kristaps Porzingis blocks a shot by Maxi Kleber | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

9/9
Kyrie Irving tries to drive past Derrick White
Kyrie Irving tries to drive past Derrick White | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving tries to drive past Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Boston.

