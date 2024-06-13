Sports

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Pip Dallas Mavericks 106-99, Take 3-0 Lead - In Pics

The Boston Celtics warded off the Dallas Mavericks’ fightback to register a 106-99 victory and take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Thursday (June 13). Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Jaylen Brown added 30 for the Celtics, who can clinch the series and win their 18th title to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for most NBA championships with a victory on Friday night in Dallas. None of the previous 156 teams to face a 3-0 deficit has ever come back to win an NBA playoff series.

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Sam Hodde

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) react at the completion of Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas. The Celtics won 106-99.

NBA Finals Game 3: Celtics won 109-66
NBA Finals Game 3: Celtics won 109-66 | Photo: AP/Sam Hodde

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jrue Holiday react as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward P.J. Washington walk off away after the Celtics won 109-66 in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

Dereck Lively II
Dereck Lively II | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II dunks on the Boston Celtics during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against Dallas Mavericks
Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

Jayson Tatum shoots against Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum shoots against Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

Dereck Lively II
Dereck Lively II | Photo: AP/Sam Hodde

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II hangs from the rim after a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

P.J. Washington
P.J. Washington | Photo: AP/Sam Hodde

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington dribbles up court against the Boston Celtics during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving | Photo: AP/Sam Hodde

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals against the Boston Celtics in Dallas.

Luka Doncic and Derrick White
Luka Doncic and Derrick White | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, drives against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 3 of the NBA Finals | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, drives against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball finals in Dallas.

