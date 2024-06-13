Sports

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Pip Dallas Mavericks 106-99, Take 3-0 Lead - In Pics

The Boston Celtics warded off the Dallas Mavericks’ fightback to register a 106-99 victory and take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Thursday (June 13). Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Jaylen Brown added 30 for the Celtics, who can clinch the series and win their 18th title to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for most NBA championships with a victory on Friday night in Dallas. None of the previous 156 teams to face a 3-0 deficit has ever come back to win an NBA playoff series.