Sports

NBA: Clippers Edge Past Raptors To Extend Winning Run To Four

James Harden had 24 points as well as 12 rebounds, while Normal Powell scored 24 as the Los Angeles Clippers edged past the Tornado Raptors 105-103 to register their fourth straight victory of the season. Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji hit notched up 21 points apiece for the Raptors, who have now lost three straight games and seven of the eight.