Sports

NBA: Clippers Edge Past Raptors To Extend Winning Run To Four

James Harden had 24 points as well as 12 rebounds, while Normal Powell scored 24 as the Los Angeles Clippers edged past the Tornado Raptors 105-103 to register their fourth straight victory of the season. Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji hit notched up 21 points apiece for the Raptors, who have now lost three straight games and seven of the eight.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_Ochai Agbaji
NBA: Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots past Clippers center Ivica Zubac | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots past Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California.

2/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_Davion Mitchell
NBA: Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California.

3/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_RJ Barrett
NBA: Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California.

4/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_ Gradey Dick
NBA: Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) shoots next to Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) shoots next to Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California.

5/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_Davion Mitchell
NBA: Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives past Clippers guard James Harden | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California.

6/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_RJ Barrett
NBA: Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket past Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California.

7/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_Kris Dunn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) celebrates as he dunks | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) celebrates as he dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Inglewood, California.

8/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_Kris Dunn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn dunks | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Inglewood, California.

9/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_Kevin Porter Jr.
NBA: Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr. (77) dribbles around a screen set by center Ivica Zubac (40) on Raptors guard Davion Mitchell | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr. (77) dribbles around a screen set by center Ivica Zubac (40) on Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California.

10/10
Tornado Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers Basketball match photo gallery_Norman Powell
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score 2nd T20I: Can Proteas Bounce Back Or Will Suryakumar Yadav And Co Continue Their Dominance?
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Australia Confirm Uncapped Opener For First India Test
  3. India Vs Australia Test Series Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 48
  5. AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Thrash Australia In Perth To Win The Series After 22 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Aim To Continue Winning Run
  2. Angers 2-4 Paris St Germain: Luis Enrique Hails PSG's Efficiency After Return To Winning Ways
  3. Bochum 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: 'We Were Just Not Good Enough', Says Frustrated Xabi Alonso
  4. Indian Super League Refereeing Under Fire, But AIFF Officer Trevor Kettle Sees Improvement
  5. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Ipswich Town, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  3. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  5. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  3. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  4. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  5. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Polls: Kharge, Shah Launch Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Election | Key Highlights
  2. Madrasa Students Face Uncertain Future After Supreme Court Order
  3. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strike Kills 17 In Gaza, 31 In Lebanon; Qatar Halts Mediation Efforts
  2. Brampton Police Arrests SFJ Canada Coordinator In Hindu Temple Violence Case
  3. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. J&K: 1 Jawan Killed In Kishtwar Encounter; Gunfight Rattles Zabarwan Forest
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  6. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  7. Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign