Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Extend Streak To 12 With Hard-Fought Win Over Chicago Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers pushed their winning streak to 12 games with a gritty 119-113 win over the Chicago Bulls, becoming only the eighth NBA team to start a season 12-0 or better. This tight game saw 17 lead changes, with Cleveland’s 56 points in the paint balancing out Chicago’s edge on the boards. Despite Nikola Vucevic’s strong 20-point, eight-rebound night for the Bulls, Cleveland’s defense sealed the win by forcing 21 turnovers, converting them into 35 points. Donovan Mitchell led with 36 points and four key steals, setting the tone with 14 first-quarter points. The Cavaliers now eye their 13th win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.