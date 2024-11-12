Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Extend Streak To 12 With Hard-Fought Win Over Chicago Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers pushed their winning streak to 12 games with a gritty 119-113 win over the Chicago Bulls, becoming only the eighth NBA team to start a season 12-0 or better. This tight game saw 17 lead changes, with Cleveland’s 56 points in the paint balancing out Chicago’s edge on the boards. Despite Nikola Vucevic’s strong 20-point, eight-rebound night for the Bulls, Cleveland’s defense sealed the win by forcing 21 turnovers, converting them into 35 points. Donovan Mitchell led with 36 points and four key steals, setting the tone with 14 first-quarter points. The Cavaliers now eye their 13th win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Dean Wade
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is fouled driving to the basket by Bulls center Nikola Vucevic | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is fouled driving to the basket by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

2/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Donovan Mitchell
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Bulls guard Zach LaVine | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine during the second half an NBA basketball game.

3/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Josh Giddey
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Bulls guard Josh Giddey guards Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey guards Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

4/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Evan Mobley
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley posts up against Bulls center Nikola Vucevic | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley posts up against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

5/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Josh Giddey
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots over Bulls guard Josh Giddey | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

6/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Ayo Dosunmu
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket for a layup against Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket for a layup against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

7/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Josh Giddey
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Bulls guard Josh Giddey guards Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

8/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Isaac Okoro
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro guards Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro guards Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine during an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

9/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_Josh Giddey
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket for a layup | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket for a layup during an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Chicago.

10/10
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Baseketball match photos_
NBA Cavaliers vs Bulls: Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome yells after making a basket | Photo: AP/Melissa Tamez
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome yells after making a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.

