NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Extend Streak To 12 With Hard-Fought Win Over Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is fouled driving to the basket by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine during the second half an NBA basketball game.
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey guards Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley posts up against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket for a layup against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro guards Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine during an NBA basketball game in Chicago.
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket for a layup during an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Chicago.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome yells after making a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half an NBA basketball game in Chicago.