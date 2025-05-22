Sports

NBA 2025 Eastern Conference Finals: Pacers Beat Knicks In Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks led by 14 points with under 3 minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of late 3-pointers. Haliburton then hoped he had won it with another. With the Pacers down two and time running down, he started to lose control of his dribble, regained it and dribbled back out toward the 3-point line. He fired up his jumper and when it finally fell in, he raced toward the sideline and made a choke signal to the crowd, like Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller did to Spike Lee while leading a Pacers comeback in a playoff game in 1994.

NBA: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) chase down a loose ball in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

1/9
NBA: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

2/9
NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) makes a choke motion towards the New York Knicks after hitting a shot at the end of the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

3/9
NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) scrambles for a rebound against the Indiana Pacers in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

4/9
NBA Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

5/9
NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a 2-point shot against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) to tie the score at the end of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

6/9
NBA Basketball Game: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is mobbed by teammates as he makes a choking motion after hitting a shot against the New York Knicks at the end of regulation to tie Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

7/9
NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Basketball Game: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

8/9
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference Final: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference Final: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the Indiana Pacers in New York.

9/9
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference Final: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference Final: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

