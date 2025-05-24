Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) puts up a shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) dunks the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) battle for a loose ball during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the New York Knicks in New York.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) passes the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.
Rapper Busta Rhymes, right, performs during half time of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers in New York.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) drives against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) puts up a shot against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.