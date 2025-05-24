Sports

Eastern Conference Finals: Pacers Defeat Knicks 114-109 To Take 2-0 Lead

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 39 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 114-109 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals Myles Turner added 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who head home halfway to their second trip to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Lakers in 2000 in their only shot at the title. Game 3 is Sunday in Indiana, though the Pacers might prefer to keep it right where it is. They have won six straight road games since falling at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the first round.

NBA: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) puts up a shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

1/10
NBA: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) dunks the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

2/10
NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) battle for a loose ball during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

3/10
NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the New York Knicks in New York.

4/10
NBA Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) passes the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

5/10
NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Rapper Busta Rhymes, right, performs during half time of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers in New York.

6/10
NBA Basketball Game: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

7/10
NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
NBA Basketball Game: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

8/10
Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
Basketball: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) puts up a shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

9/10
Basketball: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
Basketball: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) drives against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

10/10
NBA 2024-25 Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
NBA 2024-25 Playoffs: New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) puts up a shot against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Markram, Rickleton Kick Off Proteas Chase Of 282
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival