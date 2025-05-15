Sports

NBA: Timberwolves Make It To The Western Conference Finals

Anthony Edwards approached for a handshake during Julius Randle’s postgame TV interview, the duo putting a seal on another dominant series for Minnesota in these NBA playoffs. Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting to send the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the second straight year with a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night. “I just try to do my best to read the game in the best way I can,” Randle said. “They threw different coverages at us all series long.” Edwards had 22 points and 12 assists for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who will face the Denver-Oklahoma City winner next. They could get five days off, if the Nuggets beat the Thunder on Thursday to force a Game 7 in the other West semifinal series. Brandin Podziemski had a playoff career-high 28 points for the Warriors, who again played without star Stephen Curry because of the hamstring strain that forced him out of the second quarter in Game 1 and took the heart out of their entire offensive operation.