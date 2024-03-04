Sports

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Stars As San Antonio Spurs Defeat Indiana Pacers - In Pics

The 20-year-old French basketball star Victor Wembanyama notched up 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Indiana Pacers 117-105 on Monday (March 4, 2024), and post a stat line that compares favourably with the two best big men in his team’s history. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama finished with six assists and six blocked shots, becoming the third rookie in NBA history to record 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. The others are Hall of Famers David Robinson (twice) and Tim Duncan, both of whom spent their entire careers with San Antonio, Associated Press reported. Wembanyama showed some skill as a closer, too, with six points, three rebounds and a block in his final four minutes.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

1/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

2/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) scores over San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

Advertisement
3/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

4/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) scores past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

Advertisement
5/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) is blocked by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) as he tries to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

Advertisement
6/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, top, shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

Advertisement
7/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, right, reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

8/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is hit in the face as he blocks Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

9/9
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan scores past Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio.

Tags

San Antonio Spurs

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement