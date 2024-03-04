Sports

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Stars As San Antonio Spurs Defeat Indiana Pacers - In Pics

The 20-year-old French basketball star Victor Wembanyama notched up 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Indiana Pacers 117-105 on Monday (March 4, 2024), and post a stat line that compares favourably with the two best big men in his team’s history. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama finished with six assists and six blocked shots, becoming the third rookie in NBA history to record 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. The others are Hall of Famers David Robinson (twice) and Tim Duncan, both of whom spent their entire careers with San Antonio, Associated Press reported. Wembanyama showed some skill as a closer, too, with six points, three rebounds and a block in his final four minutes.