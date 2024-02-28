Sports

NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Powers Oklahoma City Thunder To Sixth Successive Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 112-95 on Wednesday, February 28 for their sixth consecutive victory, Associated Press reported. Jalen Williams had 24 points and Chet Holmgren added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who held Houston to 38.9% shooting. Oklahoma City are tied with Minnesota for the best record in the Western Conference. Alperen Sengun had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who also lost to the Thunder earlier this week.

February 28, 2024

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrates with forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) is fouled while shooting against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives against Houston Rockerts guard Aaron Holiday (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma CIty Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) looks for an open teammate as he looks to pass around Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

NBA 2023-24: Oklahoma CIty Thunder vs Houston Rockets | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma CIty Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (50 shoots around Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

