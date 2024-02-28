Sports

NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Powers Oklahoma City Thunder To Sixth Successive Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 112-95 on Wednesday, February 28 for their sixth consecutive victory, Associated Press reported. Jalen Williams had 24 points and Chet Holmgren added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who held Houston to 38.9% shooting. Oklahoma City are tied with Minnesota for the best record in the Western Conference. Alperen Sengun had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who also lost to the Thunder earlier this week.