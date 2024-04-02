Sports

NBA: Devin Booker Propels Phoenix Suns Past New Orleans Pelicans - In Pics

Devin Booker amassed 52 points with a fabulous shooting display that carried the Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA 2023-24 to tighten the Western Conference play-off race. The win moved Phoenix within one game of New Orleans in the battle for the important No. 6 seed in the West. The top six teams in each conference are guaranteed a spot in the quarter-final round of the post-season, while teams seven through 10 will be forced to compete in the play-in tournament. Phoenix were able to narrow the gap primarily behind Booker, who finished 19 of 28 from the field and 8 of 16 from 3-point range while adding nine assists.