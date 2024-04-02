Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. The Suns won 124-111.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots a 3-point attempt against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) passes around Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks and forward Royce O'Neale (00) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) as he drives to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket in front of Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.