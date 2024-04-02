Sports

NBA: Devin Booker Propels Phoenix Suns Past New Orleans Pelicans - In Pics

Devin Booker amassed 52 points with a fabulous shooting display that carried the Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA 2023-24 to tighten the Western Conference play-off race. The win moved Phoenix within one game of New Orleans in the battle for the important No. 6 seed in the West. The top six teams in each conference are guaranteed a spot in the quarter-final round of the post-season, while teams seven through 10 will be forced to compete in the play-in tournament. Phoenix were able to narrow the gap primarily behind Booker, who finished 19 of 28 from the field and 8 of 16 from 3-point range while adding nine assists.

Updated on:
NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. The Suns won 124-111.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots a 3-point attempt against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) passes around Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks and forward Royce O'Neale (00) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) as he drives to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket in front of Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.

