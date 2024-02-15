Sports

NBA: LeBron James Helps Los Angeles Lakers Beat Detroit Pistons

LeBron James had 25 points and eight assists, Anthony Davis had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons 125-111 for their fifth win in six games on Wednesday, February 14, Associated Press reported. D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Lakers, who have won 10 of 15 overall to move three games above .500 (29-26) for the first time since a week before Christmas. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves added 15 points apiece in another dominant offensive game by the Lakers’ new starting lineup, which combined for 96 points. “Just trusting each other, not that we didn’t before,” Davis said. “And then shot-making. Guys are making shots, making plays. It’s fun playing this way. Guys are making the right plays, and the ball is popping. The result has been some good wins for us.”

February 15, 2024

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, drives past a screen set by forward Anthony Davis, left, against Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

1/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard D'Angelo Russell speak during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Los Angeles.

2/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, tries to keep control of the ball next to Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
3/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, left, shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
4/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, left, drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
5/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince, right, reacts after drawing an and-one call as Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
6/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, grabs a rebound from Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

7/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: Ryan Sun

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

8/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, left, steals the ball from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

9/9
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

