Sports

NBA: LeBron James Helps Los Angeles Lakers Beat Detroit Pistons

LeBron James had 25 points and eight assists, Anthony Davis had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons 125-111 for their fifth win in six games on Wednesday, February 14, Associated Press reported. D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Lakers, who have won 10 of 15 overall to move three games above .500 (29-26) for the first time since a week before Christmas. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves added 15 points apiece in another dominant offensive game by the Lakers’ new starting lineup, which combined for 96 points. “Just trusting each other, not that we didn’t before,” Davis said. “And then shot-making. Guys are making shots, making plays. It’s fun playing this way. Guys are making the right plays, and the ball is popping. The result has been some good wins for us.”