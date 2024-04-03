Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Kyle Lowry celebrate during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed, right, goes up for a dunk against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Buddy Hield, top, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Kenrich Williams struggle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey, right, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Kyle Lowry, center, and Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Buddy Hield (17) goes up for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, goes up for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort, top, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, center, goes up for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Aaron Wiggins, right, and Luguentz Dort during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Gordon Hayward, right, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Nicolas Batum during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.