NBA: Joel Embiid Returns As Philadelphia 76ers Pip Oklahoma City Thunder - In Pics

Joel Embiid made his presence felt in his first game in nine weeks following knee surgery, sinking four free throws in the final 40 seconds and finishing with 24 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday (April 3, 2024). Embiid – the reigning MVP - added seven assists and six rebounds in nearly 30 minutes in his first game since Jan. 30. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 25 points and Tobias Harris added 18 for the 76ers, who have won two straight following a 1-5 slide. They are eighth in the Eastern Conference, one and a half games behind Miami.