Sports

NBA: Joel Embiid Returns As Philadelphia 76ers Pip Oklahoma City Thunder - In Pics

Joel Embiid made his presence felt in his first game in nine weeks following knee surgery, sinking four free throws in the final 40 seconds and finishing with 24 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday (April 3, 2024). Embiid – the reigning MVP - added seven assists and six rebounds in nearly 30 minutes in his first game since Jan. 30. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 25 points and Tobias Harris added 18 for the 76ers, who have won two straight following a 1-5 slide. They are eighth in the Eastern Conference, one and a half games behind Miami.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Kyle Lowry celebrate during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Philadelphia.

1/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed, right, goes up for a dunk against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

2/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Philadelphia 76ers' Buddy Hield, top, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Kenrich Williams struggle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

3/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey, right, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Kyle Lowry, center, and Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

4/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

5/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Philadelphia 76ers' Buddy Hield (17) goes up for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

6/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, goes up for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

7/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort, top, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

8/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, center, goes up for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Aaron Wiggins, right, and Luguentz Dort during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

9/9
NBA%202023-24%3A%20Philadelphia%2076ers%20vs%20Oklahoma%20City%20Thunder
NBA 2023-24: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Oklahoma City Thunder's Gordon Hayward, right, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Nicolas Batum during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer