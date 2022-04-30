Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
MS Dhoni Back As Chennai Super Kings Captain: What Are Fans Saying

Fans welcomed the decision of MS Dhoni being re-appointed as Chennai Super Kings captain but also backed under-fire Ravindra Jadeja.

Before 2022, MS Dhoni had led CSK in every IPL season, barring 2016 and 2017 when team was banned. IPL

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 9:49 pm

Cricket fans were taken by surprise on Saturday by the news of MS Dhoni replacing Ravindra Jadeja as Chennai Super Kings captain midway in IPL 2022. Jadeja decided to pass the baton back to the legendary captain in order to "focus more on his game".

MI vs RR Blog | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

CSK, who had named Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper just days ahead of the start of IPL 2022, lost six of their eight games under the player’s captaincy. They currently hold the second-last spot in the points table with just four points to their credit.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni has a great legacy as CSK captain. Under his reign the side won four IPL titles in 2010, 2013, 2018 and 2021, alongside two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni had led CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008 to 2021, barring the two editions in 2016 and 2017 when the team was banned.

World-famous for his captaincy tactics, Dhoni was expected to give his inputs to CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022, but Jadeja seemed to be completely relied on Dhoni during the games. From bowling changes to field placements, Jadeja was seen taking the help of MS Dhoni at almost every crucial juncture during games in IPL 2022. So much of help that even the all-rounder was questioned for being appointed as the skipper of CSK.

No wonder, the CSK and MS Dhoni fans hailed the shocking news of the captaincy change.

Here is how fans reacted to it:

While the team’s performance this season has been flop, Jadeja too failed to put up match-winning performances. With the bat, Jadeja scored just 112 runs across eight games at an average of 22.40, while in the bowling front, he got only five wickets and conceded at an economy rate of over 8.

