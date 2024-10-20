Motorsport

United States Grand Prix Sprint: Max Verstappen Wins First Race In Four Months - In Pics

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday (October 19, 2024) to earn his first victory of any kind in nearly four months and keep McLaren’s Lando Norris from chipping away at his lead in the Formula 1 season championship. Norris kept Verstappen in sight for 18 of 19 laps at the Circuit of the Americas, but made a costly mistake in the first turn of the final lap that allowed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to slip into second. Finishing third instead of second cost Norris a critical point in the title chase. He now trails Verstappen by 54 points with six grand prix and two sprint races left in the season.