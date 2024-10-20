Motorsport

United States Grand Prix Sprint: Max Verstappen Wins First Race In Four Months - In Pics

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday (October 19, 2024) to earn his first victory of any kind in nearly four months and keep McLaren’s Lando Norris from chipping away at his lead in the Formula 1 season championship. Norris kept Verstappen in sight for 18 of 19 laps at the Circuit of the Americas, but made a costly mistake in the first turn of the final lap that allowed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to slip into second. Finishing third instead of second cost Norris a critical point in the title chase. He now trails Verstappen by 54 points with six grand prix and two sprint races left in the season.

Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Max Verstappen, center, strands with Lando Norris, left, and Carlos Sainz right after winning a sprint race | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, center, strands with McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, left, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, right after winning a sprint race for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

2/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, waves after winning a sprint race | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, waves after winning a sprint race ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

3/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, waves after his finish in a sprint race for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

4/10
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing:
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, through a turn during a sprint race ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

5/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers into a turn | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, steers into a turn during a qualifying session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

6/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, tops a hill | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, tops a hill during a qualifying session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

7/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads the pack into turn one | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads the pack into turn one during a sprint race ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

8/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Chef Gordon Ramsay, left, poses for a picture with Christian Horner | Photo: AP/Nick Didlick
Chef Gordon Ramsay, left, poses for a picture with Christian Horner, CEO & Team Principal for RedBull Racing, on the grid before the spring race ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

9/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Lewis Hamilton walks to his garage before a sprint race | Photo: AP/Nick Didlick
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, walks to his garage before a sprint race for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

10/10
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: RB driver Liam Lawson, of New Zealand, center, arrives for a sprint race | Photo: AP/Nick Didlick
RB driver Liam Lawson, of New Zealand, center, arrives for a sprint race for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

