Motorsport

Thai Grand Prix: Jorge Martin's Lead Reduced In 2024 MotoGP World Championship - In Pics

Jorge Martín saw his lead in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings reduced after finishing second behind Francesco Bagnaia at a wet Thai GP as Pedro Acosta excelled once again to claim third spot. In Sunday’s feature race, Martín started from third on the grid but was the fastest away from the lights as he stormed ahead of both Bastianini and Bagnaia. The Pramac Ducati rider led until the fourth lap when a mistake at turn one saw him drop behind Bagnaia and Marc Márquez. Márquez attempted to close the gap to the leader as he chased a fourth victory of the season, but the Spaniard crashed on lap 13 and rejoined the race at the back of the field.