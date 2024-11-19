Motorsport

Solidarity GP: Martin Secures First MotoGP World C'ship

Jorge Martín rode brilliantly to stay out of trouble and finish third behind winner Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez at the Solidarity GP on Sunday in Barcelona to join them in becoming a MotoGP world champion after a superb, consistent season. Martín becomes the first independent team world champion in the modern era with Pramac after winning seven sprints and three races in a wonderful, steady 2024 campaign.