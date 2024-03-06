Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula One Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the second race of the season. It will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, where Saudi Arabia held its maiden F1 race back in 2021 as well. The track is known to be one of the fastest, consisting of several high-speed corners and long straights. (More Motorsport News)
The 2024 season opened in Bahrain and now shifts to Saudi Arabia. With Jeddah hosting for its third consecutive year, it is expected to be a thrilling race. This is also the fourth edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. There have been three different winners so far. The 2021 edition was won by Lewis Hamilton, whereas the next two editions were won by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (both from Red Bull) respectively.
The race will be set at 50 laps and the Jeddah track is extensive at 3.836 miles or 6.147km, which will be challenging for the drivers. They will have to constantly be on their toes to put in their best possible efforts.
With the highly anticipated race on the cards, discussions are hot on the top contenders to cross the finish line first. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) are among the most dangerous and fiery contenders.
It is set to be a nail-biting race weekend with three practice races and a qualifying race to be held as well.
Live streaming details of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:
When will the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix take place?
The 2024 FI Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been rescheduled to fit in Ramadan and the race will take place on Saturday, March 9, at the Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 10:30 PM IST.
The first practice race will take place on Thursday, March 7, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM IST while the second practice race will take place on the same day from 10:30 to 11:30 PM IST.
The third practice race will be held on Friday, March 8, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM IST with the qualifying race scheduled for the same day between 10:30 to 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.