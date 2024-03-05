Together, Aston Martin's engine and Fernando Alonso drove all F1 fans crazy last year, one of the best comeback it was! They began the season with a P3 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, followed by another strong showdown at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. However, It was tough to retain the podium trophy in Saudi as Alonso was given a 10s penalty for work done on his car while he was already serving a 5s penalty.

This resulted in him temporarily dropping to P4, swapping with the Mercedes driver George Russell. But then the penalty was later revoked, allowing the Spaniard to reclaim his 100th podium. And, perhaps there were influential figures at play, not just the rulebook.

What is the Allegation on Mohammed Ben Sulayem?

A whistleblower informed the governing body of Formula 1 that it was Ben Sulayem who called the vice-president for the Middle East and North Africa region, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who was the Jeddah circuit watching the race, after which the stewards changed their decision. After that, the tides turned in the two-time world champion's favour.

As reported by BBC, a compliance officer of FIA, Paolo Basarri filed a report to FIA's ethics committee alleging the president to have "pretended the stewards to overturn their decision".