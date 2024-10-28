Motorsport

Mexican Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz Wins F1 Mexico City GP As Max Verstappen Pays Penalty - In Pics

Carlos Sainz clinched his first win in seven months after a dramatic Mexican Grand Prix where Max Verstappen received 20 seconds' worth of penalties. Sainz enjoyed a relatively straightforward race from pole position while chaos unfolded behind him. Verstappen clashed again with rival Lando Norris, starting strong but becoming vulnerable after a Safety Car period caused by Yuki Tsunoda. Norris attacked into Turn 4, but Verstappen defended his position before both drivers went off the circuit while competing at Turn 6. The stewards handed Verstappen two 10-second penalties for his actions, effectively eliminating him from win contention. Even without the penalties, the speed of the Ferraris suggested the outcome was likely predetermined.

Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_Carlos Sainz
Mexican Grand Prix: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, center, joins McLaren's Lando Norris of Britain in celebration | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, center, joins McLaren's Lando Norris of Britain in celebration after the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

2/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_Fans take photos
Mexican Grand Prix: Fans take photos and videos of the podium ceremony | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fans take photos and videos of the podium ceremony for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain won the race.

3/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery Charles Leclerc
Mexican Grand Prix: First place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz second place, McLaren driver Lando Norris and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

First place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, second place, McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrate on the podium for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

4/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_Carlos Sainz
Mexican Grand Prix: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

5/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_Carlos Sainz
Mexican Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz, of Spain, steers his Ferrari followed by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Carlos Sainz, of Spain, steers his Ferrari followed by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

6/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_Max Verstappen
Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, steers his Red Bull | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, steers his Red Bull followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

7/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz
Mexican Grand Prix: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

8/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_RB driver Yuki Tsunoda
Mexican Grand Prix: RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan crashes | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan crashes during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

9/9
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing photo gallery_Charles Leclerc
Mexican Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers his Ferrari | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers his Ferrari during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series
  3. Who Are Pakistan's New Captains In ODI, T20I And Test Cricket After Babar Azam's Resignation?
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Series Decider
  5. Pro Cricket League 2024: Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers Beat Sahgal Delhi Demons By Six Wickets To Lift Title
Football News
  1. El Clasico: PM Narendra Modi Talks About Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Fervour In India - Watch
  2. Premier League 2024-25: West Ham Beat Manchester United 2-1 After Controversial VAR Call - In Pics
  3. Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Thrash Marseille 3-0 In Le Classique - In Pics
  4. English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Helps Liverpool Hold Arsenal 2-2 - In Pics
  5. Serie A: Kenan Yildiz's Double Takes Juventus To Fighting Draw In Derby D’Italia - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
  2. Punjab Sees 50% Dip In Post-Harvest Farm Fires, Yet Delhi Air Remains 'Poor'
  3. PM Modi, Spanish PM Sanchez Inaugurates Tata-Airbus Facility In Vadodara
  4. After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation | What We Know
  5. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
  2. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  3. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  4. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  5. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later