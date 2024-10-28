Motorsport

Mexican Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz Wins F1 Mexico City GP As Max Verstappen Pays Penalty - In Pics

Carlos Sainz clinched his first win in seven months after a dramatic Mexican Grand Prix where Max Verstappen received 20 seconds' worth of penalties. Sainz enjoyed a relatively straightforward race from pole position while chaos unfolded behind him. Verstappen clashed again with rival Lando Norris, starting strong but becoming vulnerable after a Safety Car period caused by Yuki Tsunoda. Norris attacked into Turn 4, but Verstappen defended his position before both drivers went off the circuit while competing at Turn 6. The stewards handed Verstappen two 10-second penalties for his actions, effectively eliminating him from win contention. Even without the penalties, the speed of the Ferraris suggested the outcome was likely predetermined.