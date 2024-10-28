Mexican Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz Wins F1 Mexico City GP As Max Verstappen Pays Penalty - In Pics

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, center, joins McLaren's Lando Norris of Britain in celebration after the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.
Fans take photos and videos of the podium ceremony for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain won the race.
First place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, second place, McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain and third place Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrate on the podium for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.
Carlos Sainz, of Spain, steers his Ferrari followed by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.
Max Verstappen, of Netherlands, steers his Red Bull followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.
RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan crashes during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.
Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers his Ferrari during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City.