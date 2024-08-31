Motorsport

Antonelli Replaces Hamilton As Mercedes F1 Driver For 2025 Despite Italian GP Crash

The 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli was involved in a high-speed crash on his Formula 1 debut, that brought the Italian Grand Prix practice session to a halt after 10 minutes. He will join George Russell as Mercedes' designated drivers for the 2025 season

kimi-antonelli-mercedes-formula-1-driver-ap-photo
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli gestures at the Monza race track ahead of the Italian Grand Prix 2024. Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
info_icon

Hours after crashing heavily on his Formula 1 practice debut, teenager Kimi Antonelli was on Saturday (August 31, 2024) confirmed by Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for the 2025 season. The 18-year-old will race alongside George Russell, and will take the spot which will be left vacant by Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season. (More Motorsport News)

Antonelli was involved in a high-speed crash in the first practice session for the Italian Grand Prix. Driving Russell’s Mercedes, Antonelli lost control at Monza’s iconic Parabolica corner, spinning off the track and flying through the gravel trap into the barriers, knocking off the front wing of the car. The incident had brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes.

The youngster immediately apologised on radio and was soon reassured by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The crash eventually did not have any bearing on his selection for the Mercedes seat.

“Most important is to hire based on ability. And an FP1 that’s gone wrong is not a reason why you decide for or against a driver,” Wolff had said post the incident.

Lewis Hamilton is confident Kimi Antonelli is the right man to replace him at Mercedes. - null
Italian Grand Prix: Hamilton Confident In 'Super Talented' Antonelli As Mercedes Replacement

BY Stats Perform

And sure enough, Antonelli got the nod hours later. “It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025. Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity," the teenager said after earning the promotion.

“I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team. I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for," Antonelli added.

Wolff said: “Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed. We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.

“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK Drop Anchor After Losing Abdullah Shafique Early
  3. Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Named In India Under-19 Squad For Australia One-Day, Red-Ball Series
  4. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  5. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  4. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  5. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 30, 2024
  2. Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit J&K On Sept 4 For Election Campaigning
  3. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border On Its 200th Day
  4. 'Need Faster Verdicts In Women Safety Cases': PM Modi At Supreme Court Event
  5. Haryana: Cow Vigilantes Lynch Migrant Worker In Haryana, 5 Held
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
World News
  1. Gaza Blogger Medo Halimy, Who Shared Glimpses Of Daily Life In War, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  2. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  3. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  4. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  5. US, Iraqi Forces Raid Targeting Islamic State Group Militants Kills 15 In Western Desert
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign