Hours after crashing heavily on his Formula 1 practice debut, teenager Kimi Antonelli was on Saturday (August 31, 2024) confirmed by Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for the 2025 season. The 18-year-old will race alongside George Russell, and will take the spot which will be left vacant by Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season. (More Motorsport News)
Antonelli was involved in a high-speed crash in the first practice session for the Italian Grand Prix. Driving Russell’s Mercedes, Antonelli lost control at Monza’s iconic Parabolica corner, spinning off the track and flying through the gravel trap into the barriers, knocking off the front wing of the car. The incident had brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes.
The youngster immediately apologised on radio and was soon reassured by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The crash eventually did not have any bearing on his selection for the Mercedes seat.
“Most important is to hire based on ability. And an FP1 that’s gone wrong is not a reason why you decide for or against a driver,” Wolff had said post the incident.
And sure enough, Antonelli got the nod hours later. “It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025. Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity," the teenager said after earning the promotion.
“I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team. I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for," Antonelli added.
Wolff said: “Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed. We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.
“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.”