Motorsport

Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Leads Ferrari To Rare Home Race Win - In Pics

Charles Leclerc fetched Ferrari a rare win at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, much to the home supporters' delight, as the team’s bold one-stop strategy paid off in Monza on Sunday (September 1, 2024). Ferrari, who had brought nine upgrades to their home race, were one of the teams to choose to only pit once. And that proved the right decision for Leclerc, who despite heavily degrading tires, managed to hold off McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Polesitter Norris finished 6.153 behind Leclerc, while championship leader Max Verstappen was sixth in his Red Bull.