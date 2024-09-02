Motorsport

Charles Leclerc fetched Ferrari a rare win at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, much to the home supporters' delight, as the team’s bold one-stop strategy paid off in Monza on Sunday (September 1, 2024). Ferrari, who had brought nine upgrades to their home race, were one of the teams to choose to only pit once. And that proved the right decision for Leclerc, who despite heavily degrading tires, managed to hold off McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Polesitter Norris finished 6.153 behind Leclerc, while championship leader Max Verstappen was sixth in his Red Bull.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, centre, celebrates on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri left, and third McLaren driver Lando Norris

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, centre, celebrates on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, left, and third McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrates with his teammate Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari garage
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrates with his teammate Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari garage

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates with his teammate Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain in the Ferrari garage after winning the Italy's Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina overtakes Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina overtakes Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France

Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina overtakes Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car
Italian Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri steers his car Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Lando Norris
Italian Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri steers his car Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Lando Norris

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, steers his car
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, steers his car

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

Italian Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, leads the field after the start
Italian Grand Prix 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, leads the field after the start

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, leads the field after the start during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.

