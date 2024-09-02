Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, centre, celebrates on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, left, and third McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates with his teammate Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain in the Ferrari garage after winning the Italy's Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina overtakes Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, steers his car during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, leads the field after the start during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy.