Charles Leclerc Back At Monaco Grand Prix - The Battle Between Dream And Curse!

Charles Leclerc, the young boy who once dreamt of winning a home race at the street circuit of Monaco is now on the brink of turning that dream into reality. The Ferrari sensation has secured the pole grid for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix which is set to unfold on May 26, Sunday. Now the question is, will he be able to break the CURSE? (More Motorsport News)
The 20 drivers, now 18 as team Haas is unfortunately disqualified, will go down the 3.337 km Monaco de Circuit where overtaking opportunities are scarce. Given this, there is a 90% chance that the car starting from its grid position will end on the same. Meaning, that Charles Leclerc who will start from the front has only a 10% chance of finishing somewhere else. But only if the curse doesn't follow. What exactly is that curse entail?
What is the curse of Monaco?
This is the third time when the Monegasque driver is starting from the pole at the Monaco Grand Prix. He appeared four times in the home race but every time, he suffered defeat. Either a car failure or crash or something bad, out of nowhere. Despite two pole starts, he could never manage a podium finish.
After the qualifying race on Saturday, the 26-year-old commented on the matter. He said, "I really hope it (this year) is the right one. We have been very competitive around here… forever and I never had the end result I have dreamt of since being a kid."
When a driver surpasses the three-time world champion Max Verstappen (who for a fact is unstoppable), it remains evident that they possess an extraordinary level of zest and determination. And this one particular race is nothing but someone's childhood dream, so yes, Charles Leclerc is in absolutely brilliant form this weekend. He also topped the Free Practice Session 2 in the SF-24, just ahead of his 2025 teammate, Lewis Hamilton.
And, it is such a dream that even his current teammate Carlos Sainz, who will start from third of the grid wants to come true. "Leclerc deserves to win Monaco after his run. He has been extremely strong all week and in the past. Tomorrow is the day to wish for that to happen.”
What could stop Charles Leclerc from Winning the Monaco Grand Prix?
Apart from the curse that has been ruining Leclerc's dream of winning the home race since 2018. The one obstacle that might stop him from winning the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix is McLaren's Oscar Piastri who has secured the second pole position is en route to clinch his team's second win of the season. Other problem would be Max Verstappen, but he is starting from sixth place. So! could be stoppable.
Nevertheless, it is not a big deal, the Scuderia Ferrari had overcome through similar challenge before as well in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, which was dominated by the Spanish driver, Sainz. At the Marina Bay Circuit, he started from the pole with Leclerc on third. In between was Mercedes' emerging star, George Russell, who could not stop the Spaniard from winning the race.
And, as a matter of fact, the distance between the home driver and the second-placed Piastri in the Quali race was 0.154 seconds, which is bigger than that between the McLaren star and Max Verstappen, in sixth.