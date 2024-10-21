Motorsport

US GP: Leclerc Wins As Norris, Verstappen Clash - In Pics

Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari its first United States Grand Prix victory since 2018 with a commanding drive Sunday, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen strengthened his lead in the F1 season championship with a podium finish awarded by a late penalty on McLaren’s Lando Norris. Verstappen finished third after Norris was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track to pass Verstappen in the final laps. Norris’ pass came after the two drivers had battled for the final podium spot and critical championship points over several laps and Verstappen had stubbornly refused to give ground. Verstappen immediately complained after Norris passed him. The McLaren driver insisted Verstappen also left the track.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_Carlos Sainz
U.S. Grand Prix: Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz, from left, who finished in second stands by race winner and teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Nick Didlick

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz, from left, of Spain, who finished in second stands by race winner and teammate Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, who placed third in the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_ Charles Leclerc
U.S. Grand Prix: Team members stand along the fence celebrating as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins race | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Team members stand along the fence celebrating as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, wins the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc
U.S. Grand Prix: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers into a turn | Photo: AP/ Eric Gay
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers into a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_Lando Norris
U.S. Grand Prix: McLaren driver Lando Norris, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen race through a turn | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
McLaren driver Lando Norris, left, of Britain, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, race through a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_Max Verstappen
U.S. Grand Prix: Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steer wide through a turn to avoid colliding | Photo: AP/Nick Didlick
Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, front, of Monaco, Carlos Sainz, right rear, of Spain and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left rear, of the Netherlands, steer wide through a turn to avoid colliding during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_Charles Leclerc
U.S. Grand Prix: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, heads into Turn 1 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, heads into Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_Max Verstappen
U.S. Grand Prix: | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, steers out of a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_Esteban Ocon
U.S. Grand Prix: Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, of France, spins out in Turn 1 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, of France, spins out in Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_
U.S. Grand Prix: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left runs McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, of Britain, off the track at Turn 1 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, runs McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, of Britain, off the track at Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 Auto Racing photo gallery_
U.S. Grand Prix: McLaren driver Lando Norris, left front, of Britain leads the race | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
McLaren driver Lando Norris, left front, of Britain, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right front, of the Netherlands, lead drivers at the start of the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

