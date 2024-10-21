Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz, from left, of Spain, who finished in second stands by race winner and teammate Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, who placed third in the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Team members stand along the fence celebrating as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, wins the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers into a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
McLaren driver Lando Norris, left, of Britain, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, race through a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, front, of Monaco, Carlos Sainz, right rear, of Spain and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left rear, of the Netherlands, steer wide through a turn to avoid colliding during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, heads into Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, steers out of a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, of France, spins out in Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, runs McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, of Britain, off the track at Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
McLaren driver Lando Norris, left front, of Britain, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right front, of the Netherlands, lead drivers at the start of the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.