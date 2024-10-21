Motorsport

US GP: Leclerc Wins As Norris, Verstappen Clash - In Pics

Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari its first United States Grand Prix victory since 2018 with a commanding drive Sunday, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen strengthened his lead in the F1 season championship with a podium finish awarded by a late penalty on McLaren’s Lando Norris. Verstappen finished third after Norris was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track to pass Verstappen in the final laps. Norris’ pass came after the two drivers had battled for the final podium spot and critical championship points over several laps and Verstappen had stubbornly refused to give ground. Verstappen immediately complained after Norris passed him. The McLaren driver insisted Verstappen also left the track.