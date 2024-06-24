Motorsport

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Podium Features - Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton - In Pics

The Spanish Grand Prix 2024 witnessed an exhilarating race with the Red Bull ace Max Verstappen claiming his seventh victory of the season and Lando Norris his fourth P2. The McLaren driver started from the pole but settled down second on the podium after a fierce battle with Verstappen. The Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton starting in P3 finished third ahead of his teammate George Russell. From team Ferrari Charles Lerclerc and Carlos Sainz secured the fifth and sixth positions respectively at the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya.

Winner Max Verstappen with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, next to McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, celebrates after winning the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

1/9
Second position winner McLaren driver Lando Norris
Second position winner McLaren driver Lando Norris | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates his second position at the podium, after the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

2/9
Third position winner Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Third position winner Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates his third position at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

3/9
Max Verstappen celebrates with team
Max Verstappen celebrates with team | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with team members after winning the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

4/9
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands wins the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

5/9
McLaren driver Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

6/9
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

7/9
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

8/9
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

9/9
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads the group during the firsts laps of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates, June 24: North India Including Delhi Likely To Get Relief From Heatwave; Southwest Monsoon Advances
  2. Parliament News LIVE: President Administers Oath To BJP's Mahtab As Pro Tem Speaker Of LS
  3. Jaishankar On 'Kanishka' Bombing: EAM Recalls 'Worst Act Of Terror In History' Amid Strained India-Canada Ties
  4. Vishal Patil: Rebel With A Cause
  5. Young And Influential: Shambhavi Choudhary’s Historic Win In Bihar
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  4. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
  5. Bhavika Sharma Reveals 'Mature' Look Post 7-Yr Leap In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Maharaj Gone, SA Wobbling In 123-Run Chase
  2. F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Podium Features - Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton - In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; Uruguay Lead Panama 1-0
  4. India Vs Australia Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. WI Vs SA Rain Scenario, T20 World Cup Super 8: Who Goes To Semi-Finals If Match Is Washed Out?
World News
  1. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  2. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  3. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
  5. Russia: Gunmen Kill Over 15 People, Including Cops, Priest, Civilians In Southern Dagestan
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; Uruguay Lead Panama 1-0
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Parliament News LIVE: President Administers Oath To BJP's Mahtab As Pro Tem Speaker Of LS