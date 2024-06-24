F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Podium Features - Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton - In Pics

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, next to McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, celebrates after winning the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates his second position at the podium, after the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates his third position at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with team members after winning the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands wins the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads the group during the firsts laps of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain.