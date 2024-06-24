Motorsport

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Podium Features - Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton - In Pics

The Spanish Grand Prix 2024 witnessed an exhilarating race with the Red Bull ace Max Verstappen claiming his seventh victory of the season and Lando Norris his fourth P2. The McLaren driver started from the pole but settled down second on the podium after a fierce battle with Verstappen. The Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton starting in P3 finished third ahead of his teammate George Russell. From team Ferrari Charles Lerclerc and Carlos Sainz secured the fifth and sixth positions respectively at the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya.