Motorsport

F1 Monaco GP Qualifying: Norris Claims Pole In Stunning Finish

Lando Norris posted a lap record to clinch pole in a dramatic finish at the Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying race. Charles Leclerc, who had won all three practice races and led the qualifying for a long time, ended up with the second position. Driving leader Oscar Piastri took P3 while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ended fourth. Max Verstappen claimed the fifth position in the grid.