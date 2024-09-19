Drift Masters 2024: Lauri Heinonen Claims Title In Dramatic Fashion - In Pics

Lauri Heinonen of Finland, Duane McKeever of Northern Ireland and James Deane of Ireland seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
Lauri Heinonen of Finland seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
Piotr Wiecek of Poland seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
James Deane of Ireland seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
Duane McKeever of Northern Ireland and James Deane of Ireland seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
Adam LZ and James Deane seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
James Deane seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
Adam LZ and James Deane seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 14, 2024.
James Deane of Ireland and Tor Arne Kvia of Norway seen during the sixth stop of the Drift Masters European Championship in Warsaw, Poland on September 13, 2024.