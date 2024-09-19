Motorsport

Drift Masters 2024: Lauri Heinonen Claims Title In Dramatic Fashion - In Pics

Finnish driver Lauri Heinonen produced a battling performance at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland as his dramatic Top 16 victory was enough for him to win his first-ever Drift Masters title. Having shown great consistency throughout the season, Heinonen arrived at the Drift Masters Grand Finale with a 75-point lead at the top of the championship standings. Despite the sizeable lead, he knew an early exit in Warsaw could see the title slip through his fingers. The vital moment for Heinonen came in the Top 16 battle against Benediktas Cirba. Knowing that a victory would be enough to land the title, the Finn managed to cross the line just as his engine failed. There was also a first-ever podium finish for American rookie Adam LZ who emerged victorious after an intense play-off battle against hometown hero Wiecek.