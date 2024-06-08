Motorsport

Canadian GP: Red Bull F1 Drivers Ride Soapboxes - In Pics

Ahead of the highly anticipated Canadian Grand Prix, the fastest drivers in the world from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB teams competed in F1’s first Soapbox Race. The competition was chaired by Montreal-based Red Bull Cliff Diving athlete and internet sensation Molly Carlson, alongside professional snowboarder and Canadian household name, Craig McMorris. At the end of the race, it seemed height and weight advantage were key deciding factors for soapbox pure performance. Max had flown downhill the quickest, with Daniel in second, and Checo following closely behind.

F1 Drivers Soapbox Race | Photo: Bruno Destombes / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda and Ricciardo posing at the top of the race track

2/8
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez | Photo: Joseph Roby / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez pose for a portrait at F1 Soapbox Race in Montreal, Canada on June 5, 2024

3/8
Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda and Ricciardo
Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda and Ricciardo | Photo: Bruno Destombes / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda and Ricciardo on the podium

4/8
Verstappen and Ricciardo
Verstappen and Ricciardo | Photo: Bruno Destombes / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen and Ricciardo on the finish line

5/8
Sergio Pérez
Sergio Pérez | Photo: Joseph Roby / Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Pérez performs at F1 Soapbox Race in Montreal, Canada on June 5, 2024

6/8
Verstappen
Verstappen | Photo: Bruno Destombes / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen pushing Perez at the start of the race

7/8
Ricciardo
Ricciardo | Photo: Bruno Destombes / Red Bull Content Pool

Ricciardo pushing Tsunoda at the start of the race

8/8
Venue
Venue | Photo: Joseph Roby / Red Bull Content Pool

Venue of the F1 Soapbox Race in Montreal, Canada on June 5, 2024

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NCP Leader Praful Patel Gets Back Properties Worth Rs 180 Crore As Court Terms ED Probe 'Illegal | Details
  2. National Law University Student Dies After Being Hit By Shooting Stone In Himachal's Solan
  3. Maldives President Muizzu Accepts Invitation To Attend Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony
  4. Bihar: 16 Get Life Term For Killing Man On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft
  5. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
Entertainment News
  1. 'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Buys Luxurious House Worth Rs 14 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra
  2. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  3. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup: All-Round Afghanistan Crush New Zealand By 84 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Finals Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch Battle For Title
  3. Sher-e-Punjab Trophy Set To Take Place From June 10-27
  4. Canadian GP: Red Bull F1 Drivers Ride Soapboxes - In Pics
  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, T20 World Cup: All Eyes On New York Pitch For Blockbuster Clash
World News
  1. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  2. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  3. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  4. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  5. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Meeting Underway In Delhi's Ashok Hotel; Congress Announces 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' In UP From June 11