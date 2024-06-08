Motorsport

Canadian GP: Red Bull F1 Drivers Ride Soapboxes - In Pics

Ahead of the highly anticipated Canadian Grand Prix, the fastest drivers in the world from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB teams competed in F1’s first Soapbox Race. The competition was chaired by Montreal-based Red Bull Cliff Diving athlete and internet sensation Molly Carlson, alongside professional snowboarder and Canadian household name, Craig McMorris. At the end of the race, it seemed height and weight advantage were key deciding factors for soapbox pure performance. Max had flown downhill the quickest, with Daniel in second, and Checo following closely behind.