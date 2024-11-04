Can Lando Norris Still Overcome Max Verstappen To Win F1 Title After Interlagos Setback?

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, walks on the track after setting the fastest time in the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, walks on the track after setting the fastest time in the sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)