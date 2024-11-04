Can Lando Norris Still Overcome Max Verstappen To Win F1 Title After Interlagos Setback?

In a word, yes! But upon closer examination, it’s nearly impossible. Let’s explore whether Lando Norris can still overcome Max Verstappen to secure his first Formula One Drivers' Championship title, despite finishing sixth at the Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 on Sunday. (More Motorsports News)
Following the dramatic showdown at Interlagos, where Verstappen surged from P17 to secure first place, he now boasts eight wins, 13 podiums, and 393 points. With only three races remaining—Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi—Lando Norris stands second with 331 points, having secured three Grand Prix victories and 12 podiums.
So how can the McLaren ace overcome a three-time world champion who is just one race away from his fourth title?
In Formula One, the winner of a Grand Prix race earns 25 points, second place gets 18 points, and third place finisher receives 15 points. However, there are additional points for fastest lap and for positions beyond third.
In this scenario, with three races left, the maximum points that Lando could theoretically earn is:
3 wins (75 points)
Plus 3 points for fastest laps (if he achieves that)
This totals to 78 points, bringing his potential total to 409 points.
But, if Max finishes in second place in all three remaining races, he would earn:
3 second-place finishes (54 points)
Plus any points for fastest laps (again, up to 3 points).
This would give him a potential total of 447 points.
So keeping in mind, the huge point gap of 62 points, the British driver, Lando Norris, can only reach a maximum of 409 points if he wins all remaining races and secures the fastest lap in each.
And despite the wins in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, for Lando to have a chance, Max would need to finish below second place in at least two of those races and potentially not score any points from fastest laps.
So, mathematically it is possible for Lando Norris to win the dream championship, but sadly it would require a perfect performance from him combined with several missteps from Max. It's a tough scenario, but not entirely impossible! However, there is a potential penalty looming over Norris, which could further complicate matters.
Lando Norris Cannot Win F1 Drivers Championship With The Penalty!
This situation could even jeopardize his second position finish, especially with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc hot on his heels in third place, holding 303 points.
At the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, rain played a spoiling role, dashing many things including Lando Norris’s hopes for the championship. The race began with a shaky start for the McLaren star, who pulled away from the grid despite an aborted launch. This incident will be reviewed by stewards post-race.
Once the race finally got underway, things did not go as planned. Norris lost the lead to Mercedes' George Russell soon and made a crucial pit stop for fresh intermediate tires just as a virtual safety car period was concluding.
Brazil's weather always adds a unique chapter to the F1 saga. On Sunday, heavy rain interrupted the already delayed race, leading to a dramatic turn of events. Franco Colapinto of Williams saw his race come to an abrupt halt when he crashed into the wall, causing the deployment of the safety car.
Meanwhile, this was far from an ideal moment for Lando Norris to make a pit stop, as he lost crucial positions just before the red flag was waved. That's when the Red Bull hero Max Verstappen and the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly (who finished on the podium) grabbed the opportunity for a free tire change before the race resumed.
Now, Lando Norris is anxiously awaiting the penalty decision from the stewards.
Given the penalty that will slap him and after all, defeating a driver like Verstappen in three consecutive races—especially considering he just became the first driver since Kimi Raikkonen 19 years ago to win a race starting from such a low position on the grid, finishing with a remarkable 19.4 seconds lead, it is not easy. Many would argue that it is nearly impossible. Lando's dream to win his first F1 title in 2024 is just not possible.