Akshay Gupta Triumphs At Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie: Indian Racing Driver Wins Round 7

"We're overjoyed with this win," said Gupta. "It has been a longtime coming for us. Alex has been an incredible teammate to share the car with. We have been working on the car since Thursday morning to ensure everything was spot on with the setup. The wet conditions played to our advantage since we were the fastest, even beating cars in much faster category than us. Managing tire strategy and maintaining control on the partly wet and partly dry circuit was tricky, but it was so much more rewarding. We pushed hard and made it count in the end!"