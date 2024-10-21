Motorsport

MotoGP: Marquez Edges Out Martin In Australian GP - In Pics

Marc Márquez produced a masterclass to recover from a poor start and defeat fellow Spaniard Jorge Martín at the Australian GP on Sunday, a result which sees Martín's 2024 MotoGP World Championship lead extended to 20 points with three races to go. It was Márquez's third victory in his comeback season on a different bike with Bagnaia's third place meaning Martín now leads him by 20 points heading into the last three races of 2024.