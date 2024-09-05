Motorsport

2024 FIA World Rally Championship: WRC Title Race Heats Up At Acropolis - In Pics

The 2024 FIA World Rally Championship fight continues this week as EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (5 – 8 September), a fixture with a historic reputation as one of the toughest ever, hosts round 10 of 13. Set against the punishing rocky tracks of the mountains north of Athens, and characterised by blistering in-car temperatures, the ‘Rally of Gods’ has been a WRC classic since its debut in the championship’s inaugural 1973 season. Over 50 years later, the Acropolis still commands respect as the season enters a crucial stage. Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville carries a 27-point lead over Toyota GAZOO Racing rival Sébastien Ogier, who is chasing down a record-equalling ninth WRC crown. Hot on their heels are Ott Tänak (Hyundai) and Elfyn Evans (Toyota), trailing Ogier by just four and nine points respectively.