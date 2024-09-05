2024 FIA World Rally Championship: WRC Title Race Heats Up At Acropolis - In Pics

Yohan Rossel (FRA) Benjamin Boulloud (FRA) of team PH SPORT are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Greece in Lamia, Greece on September 8, 2023
Thierry Neuville (BEL) Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Greece in Lamia, Greece on September 8, 2023.
Esapekka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN) Of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Greece in Lamia, Greece on 9,September. 2023
Seastien Ogier (FRA) and Vincent Landais (FRA) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT perform during World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on June 2, 2024
Adrien Fourmaux (FRA) and Alex Coria (FRA) competing at FIA World Rally Championship Poland in Mikołajki on 29.06.24.