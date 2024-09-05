Motorsport

2024 FIA World Rally Championship: WRC Title Race Heats Up At Acropolis - In Pics

The 2024 FIA World Rally Championship fight continues this week as EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (5 – 8 September), a fixture with a historic reputation as one of the toughest ever, hosts round 10 of 13. Set against the punishing rocky tracks of the mountains north of Athens, and characterised by blistering in-car temperatures, the ‘Rally of Gods’ has been a WRC classic since its debut in the championship’s inaugural 1973 season. Over 50 years later, the Acropolis still commands respect as the season enters a crucial stage. Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville carries a 27-point lead over Toyota GAZOO Racing rival Sébastien Ogier, who is chasing down a record-equalling ninth WRC crown. Hot on their heels are Ott Tänak (Hyundai) and Elfyn Evans (Toyota), trailing Ogier by just four and nine points respectively.

Yohan Rossel | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Yohan Rossel (FRA) Benjamin Boulloud (FRA) of team PH SPORT are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Greece in Lamia, Greece on September 8, 2023

2/5
Thierry Neuville
Thierry Neuville | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville (BEL) Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Greece in Lamia, Greece on September 8, 2023.

3/5
Esapekka Lappi
Esapekka Lappi | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Esapekka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN) Of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Greece in Lamia, Greece on 9,September. 2023

4/5
Seastien Ogier
Seastien Ogier | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Seastien Ogier (FRA) and Vincent Landais (FRA) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT perform during World Rally Championship Sardinia in Alghero, Italy on June 2, 2024

5/5
Adrien Fourmaux
Adrien Fourmaux | Photo: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Adrien Fourmaux (FRA) and Alex Coria (FRA) competing at FIA World Rally Championship Poland in Mikołajki on 29.06.24.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  2. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  3. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  2. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  3. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  4. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  5. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajaji Park Director Row: Why SC Slammed Uttarakhand Govt Saying 'We're Not In Feudal Era'
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. 'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls
  4. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  5. Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  4. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  5. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  7. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus