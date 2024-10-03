MMA

Watch The ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II Weigh-Ins And Hydration Tests

Find out if all 22 athletes will pass their hydration tests and make weight ahead of Friday's blockbuster event!

The world’s largest martial arts organization returns to U.S. primetime with ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video this Friday, October 4, but there’s one last obligation the event’s athletes need to fulfill before they can step into the ring.

All 22 competitors must pass their hydration tests and make weight to ensure they are fit and ready to perform at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans can tune in to the official ONE Fight Night 25 Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests, which airs live at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Thursday, October 3. Just click the video below.

A massive rematch tops the bill, as Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas defends his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against the former titleholder and divisional Muay Thai king, Regian “The Immortal” Eersel

In April, Nicolas defeated his Surinamese rival via unanimous decision to earn the coveted belt and keep his undefeated record intact. The victory snapped Eersel’s 22-bout winning streak, but that has only made “The Immortal” hungry for redemption.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman is determined to prove both to fans and critics that his high-stakes win wasn’t luck, and he wants to reaffirm his position as the top lightweight kickboxer on the planet.  

Before that, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai takes on “Samingpri” Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai tilt that could have big ramifications on the rankings. 

After posting an impressive 8-1 slate during his time on ONE Friday Fights, Kongthoranee earned a six-figure contract to compete on the global roster. Though in his last battle, he lost a hard-fought decision against two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9

Conversely, Khalilov has shown his class with wins over elite rivals such as Yodlekpet Or Atchariya and Black Panther. However, after suffering a loss in his most recent clash, the Russian needs a victory to stay within touching distance at the top of the stacked division.  

There’s plenty more to look out for on the star-studded lineup, including John “Hands of Stone” Lineker’s Muay Thai return against Alexey Balyko, and the crucial strawweight MMA tilt between #2-ranked Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane and #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev

Fans can also look forward to seeing beloved heroes such as Sinsamut “Aquaman” Klinmee, Ayaka “Zombie” Miura, Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan, and many more.

Check out the full card below for ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Friday, October 4. 

Full Card For ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II

  • (c) Alexis Nicolas vs. Regian Eersel (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title) 
  • Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Tagir Khalilov (Muay Thai – flyweight) 
  • John Lineker vs. Alexey Balyko (Muay Thai – bantamweight) 
  • Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev (MMA – strawweight) 
  • Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Youssef Assouik (Muay Thai – lightweight) 
  • Ayaka Miura vs. Jihin Radzuan (MMA – atomweight) 
  • Johan Estupinan vs. Zakaria El Jamari (Muay Thai – flyweight) 
  • Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov (MMA – strawweight) 
  • Amy Pirnie vs. Shir Cohen (Muay Thai – atomweight) 
  • Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Rui Botelho (Muay Thai – strawweight)
  • Danial Williams vs. Banma. Duoji (MMA – flyweight)

