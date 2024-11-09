Rodtang Dazzles For Five Rounds Against Jacob Smith, Flyweight Muay Thai World Title Remains Vacant

Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon turned in a trademark performance against British rival Jacob Smith in the co-main event of ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
That flyweight Muay Thai contest took place in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 8, and delivered five rounds of captivating and entertaining action.
And just like their first battle in May 2022, the Thai luminary emerged with the unanimous decision victory.
“The Iron Man” was originally slated to defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Smith, the division’s #3-ranked contender. But when the Thai megastar failed to pass hydration and make weight on Thursday, he was stripped of the belt, making the Englishman the only fighter eligible to win the gold.
Despite the circumstances, Rodtang performed up to his full World Title capabilities.
The Thai was both playful and supremely dangerous through the bout’s opening two rounds, as he found success with his vicious counter-striking game while taunting his opponent and playing to the crowd.
Rodtang continued to pick apart the British slugger in the third stanza and gained complete control of the contest late in the round with a left elbow, which opened up a cut on his cheek.
Smith gamely soldiered on, but “The Iron Man” kept his foot on the gas pedal in the final two frames. In vintage fashion, Rodtang continued to put on a show for the fans while simultaneously punishing his opposite number with devastating elbow strikes and big punches.
After 15 minutes of battle, the Thai dynamo walked away with the unanimous decision victory to improve his career record to an incredible 273-43. However, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship remains vacant for now.