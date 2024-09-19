MMA

Renowned BJJ And MMA Star Tom DeBlass Appointed As ONE Championship VP Of Grappling

The third-degree black belt and former pro MMA fighter will take on an influential role acquiring top talent.

ONE Championship has bolstered its leadership ranks by bringing on Tom DeBlass as a Vice President of Grappling. 

The third-degree BJJ black belt and former professional MMA fighter will join Leo Vieira in the post as ONE continues to help submission grappling reach new levels of popularity. 

DeBlass has already been involved with the company as an analyst for live broadcasts, but his new position sees him take on a more influential role in acquiring talent and ensuring they get to shine on the biggest platform. 

The American is well-placed to deliver on that given his experience as both a competitor and coach. In his post announcing the news on Instagram, he vowed to give his all to the company and its athletes. 

DeBlass wrote: 

“I have been a part of the biggest organizations in the world, and by far, I feel the most home with @onechampionship. @leovieirabjj and I will work tirelessly to find the most deserving athletes and give them the most deserving chances.” 

DeBlass has earned many accolades in BJJ that help him understand the sport from a competitor’s perspective. 

These include winning the IBJJF No Gi World Championships as a brown belt and in the black belt masters division, as well as winning the ADCC North American Trials three times. 

The New Jersey native also had a successful MMA career.

He competed in the biggest promotions in North America until he retired to focus on his academy, Ocean County Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which has produced elite competitors on the grappling circuit. 

Although DeBlass had planned on returning to compete in ONE, the rising demand for his coaching meant he couldn’t commit to fighting again – but it opened the door to his new role.  

On top of his suitability from an experience perspective, DeBlass’ character aligns perfectly with the ONE ethos of using martial arts to inspire and change the world.  

His philanthropic work includes the Buddies Over Bullies non-profit, which seeks to help victims regain power and confidence through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. 

Eager to get underway, DeBlass signed off by assuring ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong that he is the right man for the job: 

“Thank you @yodchatri, for always believing in me. I can’t wait to prove you made the right decision.” 

