Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau Live Streaming: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

The UFC is returning to China for the first time since 2019, with UFC Fight Night, also known as UFC Macau, taking place on Saturday, November 23. The event will feature a thrilling bantamweight headliner, with Petr Yan facing Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly anticipated match. (More MMA News)
The fight between Figueiredo and Yan will take place at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.
Deiveson Figueiredo is a Brazilian fighter and two-time UFC Flyweight Champion who moved to the bantamweight division in 2023. With a 24-3-1 record, Figueiredo has quickly established himself as a major contender, having won his last three bantamweight bouts.
Whereas, Petr Yan is known for his technical striking and aggressive style. A former UFC Bantamweight Champion, he holds a 17-5-0 record and is aiming for a strong comeback after undergoing ACL surgery earlier this year.
Both fighters are looking to make an impact in the bantamweight division in their upcoming matchup.
Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau: Fight Card
Main Card
Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Women’s Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci
Welterweight: Song Kenan vs Muslim Salikhov
Women’s Flyweight: Wang Cong vs Gabriella Fernandes
Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg
Light Heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs Ozzy Diaz
Prelims
Bantamweight: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung Yu
Flyweight: Kiru Sahota vs DongHun Choi
Women’s Strawweight: Shi Ming vs Feng Xiaocan
Flyweight: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Carlos Hernandez
Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh vs Jose Ochoa
Bantamweight: Xiao Long vs Quang Le
Lightweight: Maheshate vs Nikolas Motta
Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Live Streaming
When to watch Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Fight Night, Macau Bantamweight Bout?
The Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Fight Night, Macau Bantamweight Bout will be played on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 pm IST / 4:30 PM GMT+5:30.
Where to watch Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Fight Night, Macau Bantamweight Bout?
The exact live streaming details for the event are yet to be announced. However, fans in India can check the Sony Liv app and website for updates.