MMA

Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau Live Streaming: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

Get live streaming details, the full fight card, and other information for the Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Macau bout right here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Petr-Yan
Petr Yan ahead of his UFC Macau bout. Photo: Instagram/ @petr_yan
info_icon

The UFC is returning to China for the first time since 2019, with UFC Fight Night, also known as UFC Macau, taking place on Saturday, November 23. The event will feature a thrilling bantamweight headliner, with Petr Yan facing Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly anticipated match. (More MMA News)

The fight between Figueiredo and Yan will take place at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

Deiveson Figueiredo is a Brazilian fighter and two-time UFC Flyweight Champion who moved to the bantamweight division in 2023. With a 24-3-1 record, Figueiredo has quickly established himself as a major contender, having won his last three bantamweight bouts.

Whereas, Petr Yan is known for his technical striking and aggressive style. A former UFC Bantamweight Champion, he holds a 17-5-0 record and is aiming for a strong comeback after undergoing ACL surgery earlier this year.

Both fighters are looking to make an impact in the bantamweight division in their upcoming matchup.

ONE Championship - null
‘I Was Born For This’ – Gilbert Nakatani Aims To Turn Heads In ONE Debut Against Yuya Wakamatsu

BY MMA Deck

Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau: Fight Card

Main Card

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo 

Women’s Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs Muslim Salikhov

Women’s Flyweight: Wang Cong vs Gabriella Fernandes 

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg

Light Heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs Ozzy Diaz 

Prelims

Bantamweight: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung Yu

Flyweight: Kiru Sahota vs DongHun Choi

Women’s Strawweight: Shi Ming vs Feng Xiaocan 

Flyweight: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Carlos Hernandez 

Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh vs Jose Ochoa 

Bantamweight: Xiao Long vs Quang Le 

Lightweight: Maheshate vs Nikolas Motta 

Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Live Streaming

When to watch Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Fight Night, Macau Bantamweight Bout?

The Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Fight Night, Macau Bantamweight Bout will be played on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 pm IST / 4:30 PM GMT+5:30.

Where to watch Petr Yan Vs Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Fight Night, Macau Bantamweight Bout?

The exact live streaming details for the event are yet to be announced. However, fans in India can check the Sony Liv app and website for updates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan: Josh Inglis Lauds Marcus Stoinis As 'Hard to Stop' In T20I Series Whitewash
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  5. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
Football News
  1. NBA Superstar Doncic Backs Mbappe To Turn Fortunes Around At Real Madrid
  2. Mexico vs Honduras Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch
  3. Canada Vs Suriname Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch
  4. UEFA Nations League: Germany's Focus On Developing For 2026 World Cup, Says Julian Nagelsmann
  5. Harry Kane Determined To Continue For England Beyond FIFA 2026 World Cup
Tennis News
  1. Great Britain Vs Slovakia Live Streaming, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2
  2. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Retiring Rafael Nadal Staving Off Emotions Until Spain Campaign Is Over
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  5. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stubble Burning Crisis And Delhi’s Air Emergency
  2. 'Global South Most Adversely Impacted', Says PM Modi In First G20 Address
  3. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt, Orders Online Classes For 10th & 12th
  4. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  5. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  5. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  2. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
  5. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens