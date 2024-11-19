MMA

‘I Was Born For This’ – Gilbert Nakatani Aims To Turn Heads In ONE Debut Against Yuya Wakamatsu

The American is full of confidence before his matchup with the #2 flyweight MMA contender at ONE Fight Night 26.

ONE newcomer Gilbert Nakatani plans to announce himself as a major player in the flyweight MMA division when he battles longtime contender Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu on December 6 in U.S. primetime at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video.

Set to go down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, that fight will be Nakatani’s first opportunity to showcase his immense talent and dangerous finishing instincts on the global stage.

It will also be the American’s chance to rocket himself up the packed flyweight MMA rankings toward a shot at the vacant throne. After all, Wakamatsu is currently the division’s #2 contender and one of the organization’s most respected athletes.

Well aware of the career-defining fight ahead of him, Nakatani told onefc.com that he’s primed and ready to make waves at ONE Fight Night 26:

“It’s a big opportunity for me, and I’m ready. I was born for this. I’m ready to go out there and put on a show for everybody, for ONE Championship, for my team, for my family, for everyone who supports me.”

A professional since 2019, the 31-year-old boasts an 8-1 career record and has fought the best competition available on the United States’ tough regional circuit. He’ll enter his ONE debut on a four-bout winning streak that includes back-to-back victories over previously undefeated fighters.

Loaded with momentum and considered one of America’s top talents outside of ONE, Nakatani knows that a victory over an established superstar like “Little Piranha” would cement him as a world-class mixed martial artist – and catapult him into the World Title picture.

“Everything happens for a reason, and the stars are aligning for a reason. When I’m able to do this, and I’m able to get my hand raised and hopefully get this finished, I’ll really make a statement on being one of the best in the world and put my name in the hat for the championship.”

Nakatani doesn’t speak like a man who’s about to step into the most important fight of his life, facing a massive step up in competition in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Quite the opposite – he sounds like a man who already feels he’s the top flyweight in MMA today and is just waiting for the chance to prove it.

He added:

“God willing, I’ll go out there and put on a show and show what I’m made of, get my hand raised, and put my name in the hat for a title shot. I really believe I’m the best in the world. I’m ready, and I could beat anybody today, tomorrow, any day.”

Nakatani Promises ‘Fireworks’ Against Wakamatsu

Fans are in for a treat when Gilbert Nakatani brings his all-action style to ONE.

The Aragon Training Academy representative is an explosive takedown artist with dynamite in his hands and a preternatural knack for finding the finish.

He said that his aggressive approach to combat sports started more than a decade ago when he was a top high school wrestler:

“I’m always looking for the finish. I’m a finisher. Like wrestling in high school, I was trying to pin guys. I was trying to make them cry or go home with bumps and bruises. I was always a fighter. I was always trying to win at all costs, whatever it takes.”

Of course, Nakatani knows he’s in for a stiff test against former ONE Flyweight MMA World Title challenger Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE Fight Night 26.

But while he respects everything that his foe has accomplished, the ONE newcomer thinks that his own fighting spirit will be the difference-maker on December 6:

“He’s not #2 for no reason, you know? He’s won some big matches, and he’s had some close matches with some big names. I just feel like he’s a good all-around fighter.

“There’s there’s a reason why he’s up there. I just feel like my heart is a little tougher. Like I have a little more to fight for.”

Indeed, Wakamatsu has shared the Circle with a number of ONE’s best flyweights, including former World Champions Adriano Moraes, Geje Eustaquio, and all-time great Demetrious “Might Mouse” Johnson.

Unintimidated by his opponent’s resume, Nakatani said that fans can look forward to a fast-paced barnburner in Bangkok:

“I’m gonna pressure. I’m gonna push the pace and look for the finish however it comes.

“I don’t know how it’s gonna go because it’s a fight. You never know. But I see myself doing very well. I believe in myself, and I’m gonna just be very explosive and work for the finish and see what comes, but you guys can expect fireworks.”

