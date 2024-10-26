Muangthai Returns To Winning Ways With KO, Gheirati Goes 6-0 And Secures ONE Contract At ONE Friday Fights 84

ONE Friday Fights 84 delivered the goods once more inside Bangkok, Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, October 25.
ONE Championship showcased a dozen exhilarating Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling contests that featured a slew of noteworthy promotional assets and hungry new talent looking to impress.
In case you missed any of the thrilling finishes or nail-biting decision calls, here’s what went down live in Asia primetime at this edition of the weekly combat sports showcase.
Muangthai Stops Kongsuk In Muay Thai Classic
“Elbow Zombie” Muangthai PK Saenchai proved he should never be counted with a clinical knockout win against Kongsuk Fairtex in the evening’s 137-pound catchweight Muay Thai main event.
The opening round was a tentative affair between the two Lumpinee Muay Thai World Champions. Muangthai attempted to land his signature elbows while Kongsuk tried to strike from the outside.
However, the leash came off in the second frame. Kongsuk looked to press “Elbow Zombie,” but Muangthai dropped him with a straight left hand. That knockdown woke the younger man up as he returned to his feet and sent his fellow Thai to the mat at the end of round two.
Both men went hell for leather in the third frame. And just before the final bell, Muangthai floored Kongsuk with a left hand to close the show.
The KO win came at 0:14 of round three, and it moved “Elbow Zombie” to 205-46 in his career.
Palangboon Edges Out Gonzalez In High-Paced Affair
Xavier Gonzalez and Palangboon Wor Santai delivered an intense showdown in their 129-pound catchweight Muay Thai firefight, and it was the latter who walked away with a hard-fought decision win.
Both fighters displayed relentless stamina and resilience, trading powerful strikes at close range and leaving fans amazed at their endurance.
Palangboon maintained a slight edge in the opening round thanks to calculated combinations, but Gonzalez kept things close on the scorecards with his own blistering strikes.
The Spanish striker continued to connect with solid punches in the second round, however he saw his momentum disrupted by Palangboon’s well-timed elbows.
The Thai standout’s precise shots and body underhooks allowed him to dictate the exchanges as the fight wore on, though Gonzalez pressed forward again and again with punches, kicks, and flying knees.
Ultimately, Palangboon’s relentless pace saw him edge out his foe, and he took home his first win in ONE Championship via split decision, which stood as his 84th career victory.
Petsaenkom Squeezes Past Sunday In Three-Round Clinic
Petsaenkom Sor Sommai opened his ONE Championship account with a win over Sunday Boomdeksean in 118-pound catchweight Muay Thai.
The 25-year-old utilized his solid kicking game to unsettle the Boomdeksean fighter throughout the nine-minute war.
From proximity, Petsaenkom unloaded with punches, and he threw in perfectly timed knees and elbows when they tied up.
Credit where it’s due, Sunday refused to raise the white flag, even when he was wobbled by a head kick in the second round. He kept the action tight with furious punching power and grazed his dance partner’s chin whenever a rare opportunity popped up.
Unfortunately, little troubled Petsaenkom, and he stayed one step ahead in most of the attacks. This convinced two of the three judges at ringside that he was the winner, and he took the W by majority decision to move his professional slate to 61-18.
Banluelok Stuns Tubtimthong With Third-Round KO
Banluelok Sitwatcharachai moved to 2-0 in ONE Championship and scored another knockout when he toppled Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon in their 112-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.
The pair started out with lethal intentions, trading head kicks to set the tone. But not long after, Banluelok found his groove and began to land consistent strikes to his foe’s head and body.
Tubtimthong tried to stalk the 27-year-old in the second frame, but Banluelok managed to stay sharp and counter his countryman with ease, despite not having the reach advantage.
The Sor Dechapan man then took everyone by surprise in the third frame when he dropped his Thai countryman with a sharp elbow. With momentum on his side, he brought the contest to a close right after via a barrage of body strikes.
The end came at 0:45 of the final round, and it moved Banluelok to 87-20 overall.
Singdam Outmaneuvers Mezentsev To Earn Decision In ONE Debut
Singdam Kafefocus outclassed fellow ONE Championship newcomer Andrii Mezentsev across three rounds in their 120-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.
The action was intense from the start, with both fighters going shot for shot. Singdam used his southpaw stance to launch precise kicks, while Mezentsev countered with strong one-two combinations.
In the second round, a sharp upward elbow from Singdam opened a cut on his foe’s forehead, and the Thai slugger maintained his advantage with kicks and close-range elbows.
Realizing he was down on the scorecards, Mezentsev pressed for a finish in the final round. But Singdam stayed elusive and used his teeps and roundhouse kicks to keep his distance.
The Sor Jor Lekmuangnon man’s pressure and output throughout the battle proved enough when all was said and done, and he was handed the unanimous decision win, which moved his record to 18-3.
Kochasit’s Dizzying Right Sleeps Detpichai In One Round
Kochasit Tasaeyasat’s right hand made all the difference in his 112-pound catchweight Muay Thai fixture against Detpichai NaweeAndaman, as it helped him score a first-round finish over his old rival.
Both Thai warriors wasted no time when the bout kicked off. They traded leather and seemed to revel in the destructive power that came from their hands in four-ounce gloves. But just as Detpichai started shifting into gear, Kochasit had a finish locked and loaded.
The Wor Auracha affiliate snuck a right through Detpichai’s guard to score a knockdown. And moments after the restart, he shot in with two quickfire straights that ended proceedings for good at 1:41 of the opening stanza.
The debut win saw Kochasit go 2-0 in his rivalry with Detpichai, and it upgraded his overall record to 39-7.
Gheirati Earns Main Roster Contract With KO Of Mouzakitis
Parham Gheirati continues to grow with every performance in ONE Championship, and he looked better than ever when he finished George Mouzakitis in their bantamweight Muay Thai tilt.
Gheirati came out with his signature pressure, and it wasn’t long until a quick right hand sent Mouzakitis wobbling.
The Greek/British powerhouse regained his composure, but more of the same attacks were on hand from Gheirati when the fight entered the second frame.
The Iranian star was feeling confident throughout the stanza, and he carried it over into round three, where a huge right hook dropped Mouzakitis. He managed to answer the eight-count, but Gheirati knew the end was near, and he brought the house down with a well-placed uppercut at the 2:31 mark.
The 20-year-old moved to 6-0 in ONE with the win, 15-5 in his career overall, and it earned him a spot on the promotion’s global roster.
Kinteh’s Striking Precision Earns Decision Win Over Eh Mwi
Omar “Ochoo” Kinteh kicked off a winning streak in ONE Championship with a decisive win over Eh Mwi in their flyweight Muay Thai slugfest.
In the opening round, Eh Mwi set the pace as the aggressor, throwing one-two punch combinations. But Kinteh stayed composed to counter with a powerful left high kick.
Eh Mwi fought back in the second and landed a high kick that he followed with more punches. However, Kinteh regained control with a sharp left elbow and a solid left hook to stagger his foe.
In the final round, the Swiss/Gambian star mixed in precise left elbows and spinning back elbows that kept Eh Mwi on the back foot. Ultimately, that output earned a unanimous decision victory, and his record moved to 14-2 overall and 2-0 in ONE Championship as a result.
Sonrak Cruises To Clear-Cut Win Over Kasahara
In 134-pound catchweight Muay Thai action, Sonrak Fairtex’s solid all-around arsenal powered him to a third-straight ONE Championship victory against Yuki Kasahara.
The 27-year-old Myanmarese star used his left fist to set up most of his combinations, and it helped him score a knockdown right at the end of the opening stanza.
Though he faced some adversity from Kasahara in round two, who deployed a more tactical approach, the Fairtex Training Center man responded with knees and elbows in the clinch.
Sonrak dictated the pace behind more volume in the third stanza, and a final barrage of knees with under a minute left earned him another knockdown. This convinced all three judges to hand him the unanimous decision win, and he upped his resume to 66-22.
Yangdam Records First Win In ONE Against Kongpoxay
Yangdam Jitmuangnon hasn’t had it easy in ONE Championship, but he finally managed to claim victory in his three-round 123-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle with Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang.
The Thai striker brought the fight to Kongpoxay with immediacy, getting on the inside to unleash heavy strikes and elbows. His foe was more than willing to trade in the pocket, but Yangdam got the better of most exchanges.
The Jitmuangnon Gym man continued to build on his work in the second round. He pushed Kongpoxay into the corner and used his expert clinch to continue to slice him with elbows.
Yangdam had to take plenty from his Laotian foe as he hunted for a finsih in the final frame. Though he couldn’t find the end he wanted, the judges at ringside deemed his effort more significant and handed him the unanimous decision win, which snapped his four-fight skid and took his professional slate to 62-25.
Quirante Earns TKO Win Over Phan In Debut To Remember
Marwin “Green Goblin” Quirante showcased his striking skills en route to scoring a first-round TKO win over fellow ONE Championship debutant Phan Thanh Tung in their strawweight MMA bout.
The Filipino star opened strong with a head kick and fended off a single-leg takedown attempt from Phan. He then delivered a series of punches and elbows in the scramble before regaining his composure.
A quick sprawl allowed the 21-year-old to land more strikes until an inadvertent groin kick briefly paused the action.
After the restart, Quirante delivered a knee to the body and advanced to top position, where he rained down punches. Phan managed to survive the round but was unable to answer the referee’s call at the start of the second frame.
As a result, the AJJ Sprawl/Kroc Sports fighter scored the TKO victory at 5:00 of round one, moving his record to 5-1.
Yuan Edges Past Sera In Tightly Contested Grappling War
A lightweight submission grappling showcase between Yuan Yi and Tomoshige Sera opened the show, and it was a nail-biting 10-minute affair.
After a brief scramble for position, Yuan pulled guard and threatened with submissions off his back. But Sera kept his limbs away from danger as he tried to find an entry point.
The Carpe Diem man held his own from mount, secured his foe’s back, and even came close to sinking in a rear-naked choke, but Yuan’s world-class guard game allowed him to get back into rhythm on the canvas.
He had his work cut out for him, but the Chinese star reversed the roles and finished on top. From there, Yuan won a couple of sweeps and leg entanglements, which allowed him to eke out a split-decision win from the judges at the end of the single-round battle.