Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 88 On November 22

Lumpinee Stadium will play host to another action-packed card in Asia primetime this week.

ONE Friday Fights 88 goes down live in Asia primetime, offering up exciting contests across four fighting disciplines, while two high-caliber strikers collide in the headline attraction.

The main event sees 156-fight veteran Pompet PK Saenchai of Thailand lock horns with unbeaten Uzbek finisher Aslamjon Ortikov in an enthralling 130-pound Muay Thai affair. 

After seeing his momentum halted last time out, Pompet is looking to get back in the win column immediately. The 26-year-old has consistently faced the top strikers at ONE Friday Fights, including Rittidet Sor Sommai, Suriyanlek Por Yenying, and Duangsompong Jitmuangnon

With a wealth of experience under his belt, the 26-year-old is hoping to regain his form this Friday. But Ortikov has all the tools to turn that plan on its head.

The 19-0 striker has been perfect across five promotional outings, with three knockouts along the way. Should Ortikov score a fourth finish this Friday, he’ll make his case for a coveted US$100,000 contract.

In another featured bout, Thai fan favorite Duangsompong looks to extend his winning streak to three when he takes on Russian heavy hitter Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov in an intriguing flyweight Muay Thai tilt. 

Duangsompong is in the finest form of his ONE tenure, breaking away from previously mixed results. He caught the attention of the upper echelon with a split-decision win over Joachim Ouraghi at ONE Friday Fights 76.

Meanwhile, Abdulmedzhidov arrived in the promotion last August, asserting his authority with a second-round knockout of Yamin PK Saenchai. He’d love nothing more than to add another beloved Thai to his resume in destructive fashion. 

Also on the card, 19-year-old Kaotaem Fairtex returns to the fold when he meets surging foe Lamsing Sor Dechapan in 128-pound Muay Thai action.

After a loss in his debut to Ortikov, Kaotaem reconciled his performance with a blistering second-round knockout of Wanpadej NF Looksuan. He’ll look to capitalize on that breakout moment, but his adversary has been quietly rising through the ranks.

The 29-year-old Lamsing has notched back-to-back decisions against formidable talents in 2024, and he’s eager to zap Kaotaem’s momentum and stay unbeaten in ONE. 

A sole MMA bout will also take place as red-hot Ilyas Eziev welcomes Harlysson Nunes in the bantamweight division. There’s also a single helping of lightweight submission grappling, as British competitor Craig Hutchison greets Vladimir Kuchmistyi.

On top of all that, China takes on Japan when Zhang Jinhu meets Hiroki Naruo in a flyweight kickboxing bout. 

Check out the full card below ahead of the action on November 22. 

ONE Friday Fights 88 Fight Card

  • Pompet PK Saenchai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight) 
  • Sornsueknoi FA Group vs. Sing Sor Chokmeechai (Muay Thai – 131-pound catchweight)
  • Theptaksin Sor Sornsing vs. Ivan Buldakov (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
  • Apiwat Sor Somnuk vs. Yodkritsada Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 131-pound catchweight)
  • Kaotaem Fairtex vs. Lamsing Sor Dechapan (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
  • Thapluang Petkiatpet vs. Raksaensuk Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
  • Duangsompong Jitmuangnon vs. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov (Muay Thai – flyweight)
  • Omar Samb vs. Hassan Vahdanirad (Muay Thai – 157-pound catchweight)
  • Tun Min Aung vs. Abdelali Zahidi (Muay Thai – 158-pound catchweight)
  • Zhang Jinhu vs. Hiroki Naruo (Kickboxing – flyweight)
  • Ilyas Eziev vs. Harlysson Nunes (MMA – bantamweight)
  • Vladimir Kuchmistyi vs. Craig Hutchison (Submission Grappling – lightweight)

