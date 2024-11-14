MMA

Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 87 On November 15

More high-octane combat sports action will return to Lumpinee Stadium in Asia primetime this week.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

On November 15, the hottest weekly series in combat sports will take over the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where 22 rising stars will fight their way toward a coveted US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship’s global roster.

ONE Friday Fights 87 goes down live in Asia primetime with an enthralling main event between two proven finishers, but not before a slew of Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action unfolds. 

The headline attraction pits Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongchai Chanaidonmueang against blazing-hot striker Chokpreecha PK Saenchai in a strawweight Muay Thai showdown. 

A veteran of nine appearances at ONE Friday Fights, Kongchai won his first four bouts in dominant fashion to quickly put himself on the radar. 

His list of victims includes Xavier Gonzalez, Kritpet PK Saenchai, and Jelte Blommaert, but since then, the Thai striker has failed to string together a series of wins. He’ll look to change that in this week’s main event, although his opponent has all the momentum to stop that from happening.

Chokpreecha has beaten all three of his ONE Friday Fights foes, starting with Suesat Manop Gym and Pongsiri Sujeebameekiew before toppling Abdallah Ondash at ONE Friday Fights 70 this past July. The 32-year-old now hopes to get past an accomplished adversary and bag a six-figure contract.

Before that, revered Thai knockout artist Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn will lock horns with Scottish ace Stephen “El Matador” Irvine in 129-pound Muay Thai action as both men look to build upon recent wins. 

Denkriangkrai has scored back-to-back victories, with his latest being an emphatic first-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 82.

On the other side, Irvine has fought with his heart on his sleeve throughout his five-fight ONE Friday Fights tenure. The 24-year-old scored his third promotional finish in July, and he would love to add another stoppage this Friday.

ONE Friday Fights 87 will also serve up a helping of MMA bouts when Rusi Hadzhiev and Seiya Matsuda meet in featherweight action, while debuting Eros Baluyot and Red Eagles representative Changy Kara-Ool settle business in the strawweight division.

If that’s not enough, new arrivals Jamark Cooper and Kojiro Shiba will duke it out in a 120-pound kickboxing bout.

Check out the full fight card below ahead of the action this Friday.

ONE Friday Fights 87 Fight Card

  • Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Chokpreecha PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – strawweight)
  • Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Stephen Irvine (Muay Thai – 129-pound catchweight)
  • Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang vs. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
  • Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai vs. Krisana Daodenmuaythai (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)
  • Petchayut Nupranburi vs. Khunpon Or AudUdon (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
  • Payaksurin Sit JP vs. Pettapee Rongrienkelasurat (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
  • Kendu Irving vs. Miao Aoqi (Muay Thai – bantamweight) 
  • Marvin Dittrich vs. Li-Chih Yeh (Muay Thai – atomweight)
  • Jamark Cooper vs. Kojiro Shiba (kickboxing – 120-pound catchweight)
  • Eros Baluyot vs. Changy Kara-Ool (MMA – strawweight)
  • Rusi Hadzhiev vs. Seiya Matsuda (MMA – featherweight)

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Live Score: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  2. India Vs Pakistan In Women's U-19 Asia Cup On December 15 In Kuala Lumpur
  3. U-19 Asia Cup: 13-yr-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named In India Squad, Mohammad Amaan To Lead
  4. India Women To Host West Indies, Ireland For Limited-Overs Series In December-January
  5. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Play Disrupted Due To Flying Ants Invasion In Stadium - Watch
Football News
  1. NBA: Steve Kerr Recalls 'Surreal' Klay Thompson Moment During Golden State Warriors Return
  2. Ruben Amorim Will 'Change The Energy' At Man United, Says Bruno Fernandes
  3. UEFA Nations League: Frenkie De Jong Doubted Ankle Injury Would Heal Ahead Of Netherlands Return
  4. Belgium Must Be 'Given Time' To Emulate Golden Generation, Says Amadou Onana
  5. Sergio Aguero: City Players Must Adopt Guardiola Mentality To Rediscover Form
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  2. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  3. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  4. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign