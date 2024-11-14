Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 87 On November 15

On November 15, the hottest weekly series in combat sports will take over the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where 22 rising stars will fight their way toward a coveted US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship’s global roster.
ONE Friday Fights 87 goes down live in Asia primetime with an enthralling main event between two proven finishers, but not before a slew of Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action unfolds.
The headline attraction pits Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongchai Chanaidonmueang against blazing-hot striker Chokpreecha PK Saenchai in a strawweight Muay Thai showdown.
A veteran of nine appearances at ONE Friday Fights, Kongchai won his first four bouts in dominant fashion to quickly put himself on the radar.
His list of victims includes Xavier Gonzalez, Kritpet PK Saenchai, and Jelte Blommaert, but since then, the Thai striker has failed to string together a series of wins. He’ll look to change that in this week’s main event, although his opponent has all the momentum to stop that from happening.
Chokpreecha has beaten all three of his ONE Friday Fights foes, starting with Suesat Manop Gym and Pongsiri Sujeebameekiew before toppling Abdallah Ondash at ONE Friday Fights 70 this past July. The 32-year-old now hopes to get past an accomplished adversary and bag a six-figure contract.
Before that, revered Thai knockout artist Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn will lock horns with Scottish ace Stephen “El Matador” Irvine in 129-pound Muay Thai action as both men look to build upon recent wins.
Denkriangkrai has scored back-to-back victories, with his latest being an emphatic first-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 82.
On the other side, Irvine has fought with his heart on his sleeve throughout his five-fight ONE Friday Fights tenure. The 24-year-old scored his third promotional finish in July, and he would love to add another stoppage this Friday.
ONE Friday Fights 87 will also serve up a helping of MMA bouts when Rusi Hadzhiev and Seiya Matsuda meet in featherweight action, while debuting Eros Baluyot and Red Eagles representative Changy Kara-Ool settle business in the strawweight division.
If that’s not enough, new arrivals Jamark Cooper and Kojiro Shiba will duke it out in a 120-pound kickboxing bout.
Check out the full fight card below ahead of the action this Friday.
ONE Friday Fights 87 Fight Card
- Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Chokpreecha PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – strawweight)
- Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Stephen Irvine (Muay Thai – 129-pound catchweight)
- Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang vs. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
- Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai vs. Krisana Daodenmuaythai (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)
- Petchayut Nupranburi vs. Khunpon Or AudUdon (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
- Payaksurin Sit JP vs. Pettapee Rongrienkelasurat (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
- Kendu Irving vs. Miao Aoqi (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
- Marvin Dittrich vs. Li-Chih Yeh (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Jamark Cooper vs. Kojiro Shiba (kickboxing – 120-pound catchweight)
- Eros Baluyot vs. Changy Kara-Ool (MMA – strawweight)
- Rusi Hadzhiev vs. Seiya Matsuda (MMA – featherweight)