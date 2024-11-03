Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 86 On November 8

On November 8, the world’s largest martial arts organization takes over the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, once again with another card brimming with rising stars.
Airing live in Asia primetime, ONE Friday Fights 86 features an exciting Muay Thai headliner between two of Thailand’s best strikers plus an array of thrilling bouts in two other martial arts disciplines.
The main event sees two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kompet Fairtex square off with Chartpayak Saksatoon in a 126-pound Muay Thai matchup, and both men are riding a wave of momentum.
After suffering a defeat in his first ONE Friday Fights outing to two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Kompet has come back strong to put five impressive wins together.
The 24-year-old will hope to extend his streak when he returns for the fourth time this year, but Chartpayak has all the ingredients to threaten his Thai compatriot’s run of form.
The Kiatpet representative has wasted no time showcasing his talents, scoring four consecutive knockouts in as many appearances in the weekly series. And should he bring his foe’s streak to an end, he’ll show he’s worthy of a coveted US$100,000 contract with ONE.
Earlier on the card, Petlampun Muadablampang looks to regain momentum after his five-fight winning streak came to a close when he meets Nuapet TDed99 in a 128-pound Muay Thai tilt.
Petlampun’s previous run saw him capture the attention of the upper echelon after scoring three knockouts in five wins. But he’s hungry for redemption, and Nuapet stands firmly in the firing line.
That said, Nuapet showed his worth in his promotional debut in August at ONE Friday Fights 75, where he scored a third-round head-kick knockout over Petphupa Aekpujean. He’ll certainly be looking to add another highlight-reel finish to his resume in the form of Petlampun.
Before that, Nontachai Jitmuangnon squares off with Dmitrii Kovtun in 150-pound Muay Thai action as both men look to score the second successive win of their tenures.
Last time around, Nontachai outworked Italian brawler Alessio Malatesta across three rounds at ONE Friday Fights 69 in July, showing his technical prowess to impress fans at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.
Meanwhile, Kovtun also got off to a great start at ONE Fight Night 24 when he controlled Ferrari Fairtex to earn the unanimous decision in his debut.
A pair of MMA outings will also feature when Fritz Biagtan meets debutant Sayed Ali Asli in flyweight action, and newcomer Mirza Aliev collides with Team Lakay’s Carlos Alvarez in a featherweight tilt.
Check out the final fight card below.
ONE Friday Fights 86 Fight Card
- Kompet Fairtex vs. Chartpayak Saksatoon (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
- Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn vs. Egor Bikrev (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Petlampum Muadablampang vs. Nuapet Tded99 (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
- Jaipet Soonkelatasao vs. Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed (Muay Thai – 134-pound catchweight)
- Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew vs. Rachan Sor Somnuk (Muay Thai (113-pound catchweight)
- Mahesuan Aekmuangnon vs. Panlam Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Nontachai Jitmuangnon vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (Muay Thai – 150-pound catchweight)
- Huo Xiaolong vs. Koki Osaki (Kickboxing – strawweight)
- Islay Erika Bomogao vs. Fuu (Muay Thai – 100-pound catchweight)
- Celest Hansen vs. Moa Carlsson (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Mirza Aliev vs. Carlos Alvarez (MMA – featherweight)
- Fritz Biagtan vs. Sayed Ali Asli (MMA – flyweight)