Everything You Need To Know About ONE Friday Fights 81: Full Card, Watch Guide, And More

After 80 heart-pounding editions of its weekly Asia primetime event series, ONE Championship is broadcasting one of its most epic installments yet – ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut – this Friday, September 27.
The card is headlined by a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai clash between the division’s interim kickboxing king and top-ranked contender, Superbon, and #2-ranked “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.
In addition to that, Japanese superstar and multiple-time K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa makes his highly anticipated return against Myanmar knockout artist Thant Zin. Plus, former ONE World Champions Nong-O Hama, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Hiroki Akimoto, and Ilias Ennahachi will step back into the ring.
To view the full card, as well as the start time for the event and the watch guide, check below.
Full Card For ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon Vs. Nattawut
- Superbon vs, Jo Nattawut (Muay Thai – Featherweight)
- Nong-O Hama vs. Kiamrian Nabati (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
- Nabil Anane vs. Soe Lin Oo (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
- Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
- Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Akram Hamidi (Muay Thai – Strawweight)
- Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Mohammad Siasarani (Muay Thai – Featherweight)
- Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin vs. Otis Waghorn (Muay Thai – 140-Pound Catchweight)
- Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Suriyanlek Por Yenying (Muay Thai – 133-Pound Catchweight)
- Takeru Segawa vs. Thant Zin (Kickboxing – Flyweight)
- Hiroki Akimoto vs. Ilias Ennahachi (Kickboxing – Bantamweight)
- Eisaku Ogasawara vs. Rittidet Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 132-Pound Catchweight)
- Hyu Iwata vs. Youcef Esaad (Kickboxing – Flyweight)
How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon Vs. Nattawut Live
ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut will broadcast live to over 190 countries around the globe on September 27.
In most countries, fans can watch the first six bouts – including Takeru Segawa vs. Soe Lin Oo – for free via our global broadcast partners, as well as ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ICT/8:30 a.m. ET.
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available primarily on watch.onefc.com. That starts at 9:30 p.m. ICT/10:30 a.m. ET.
To find the start time and broadcast listings in your country, check below.
US & Canada
Watch the first six matches for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.
Brazil
Watch the first six matches live on Globo’s Combate at 9:30 a.m. Brasilia Standard Time (BST). Fans can also watch on demand via GloboPlay.
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 11:30 a.m. BST.
United Kingdom
Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 p.m. British Summer Time (BST).
Italy
Watch the full event live on DAZN at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).
France
Watch the first six matches for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 4:30 p.m. CET.
Netherlands
Watch the event live via DPG Media at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).
Fans can also watch the event via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com.
Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Hungary
The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).
Russia
Watch the event live via Match TV, Match Planeta, or Match Boets! at 3:30 p.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK).
Fans can also watch the card via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com.
Belarus
The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 3:30 p.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK).
Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia & Turkiye
The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 2:30 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).
New Zealand
Watch the first six matches on TrillerTV, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 12:30 a.m. New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) on September 28.
Australia
Watch the first six matches for free via 7plus at 10:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 12:30 a.m. AEDT on Saturday, September 28.
China
Watch the full event live via Douyin at 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST).
Japan
Watch the event live via U-Next at 9:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST).
South Korea
Watch the first six matches live via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. Korea Standard Time (KST).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 11:30 p.m. KST.
The Philippines
Watch the first six matches live via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 p.m. PHT.
Malaysia
Watch the first six matches live via AstroSuperSport 2/AstroArena, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 p.m. Malaysia Time (MYT).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 p.m. MYT.
Singapore
Watch the first six matches live via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 p.m. SGT.
Indonesia
Watch the first six bouts live via Vidio.com, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7:30 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. WIB.
Cambodia
Watch the first six matches live via WeWatch, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. ICT.
Vietnam
Watch the first six matches live via HTV The Thao, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. ICT.
Watch the first six matches live via Skynet, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7 p.m. Myanmar Time (MMT).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:00 p.m. MYT.
India
Watch the first six matches live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 8:00 p.m. IST.
Israel
Watch the first six matches for free via beIN Sports at 3:30 p.m. Israel Standard Time (IST).
The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 p.m. IST.
Iran
Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 4:00 p.m. Iran Standard Time (IRST).
Lebanon, Libya, Palestine & Egypt
Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 2:30 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).
Oman & Dubai
Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 4:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST).
Algeria, Morocco & Tunisia
Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).
Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, Kuwait, Jordan, Yemen, Syria & Iraq
Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 3:30 p.m. Arabian Standard Time (AST).
Watch the event – called ONE Lumpinee 81 in Thailand – on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. ICT.
Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship’s social networks beginning at 7:30 p.m. ICT.
Channel 7 HD
- FB Ch7HD: https://www.facebook.com/Ch7HD
- FB Ch7HD News: https://www.facebook.com/Ch7HDNews
- FB Ch7HD Sports: https://www.facebook.com/Ch7HDSports
- YT Ch7HD: https://youtube.com/@ch7hd
TERO Entertainment
- FB TERO Digital: https://www.facebook.com/TERODigital
- FB TERO News: https://www.facebook.com/TERONews/
- FB TERO Asia: https://www.facebook.com/teroasia
- YT TERO Digital: https://www.youtube.com/@TERODigital
ONE Championship
Anguilla, Antigua-&-Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Belize
Watch the event live on ONE Championship’s platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook) at 8:30 a.m. AST.