MMA

Everything You Need To Know About ONE Friday Fights 81: Full Card, Watch Guide, And More

Here is every fight scheduled for the show, and find out how you can watch the event live this Friday!

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

After 80 heart-pounding editions of its weekly Asia primetime event series, ONE Championship is broadcasting one of its most epic installments yet – ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut – this Friday, September 27.

The card is headlined by a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai clash between the division’s interim kickboxing king and top-ranked contender, Superbon, and #2-ranked “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

In addition to that, Japanese superstar and multiple-time K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa makes his highly anticipated return against Myanmar knockout artist Thant Zin. Plus, former ONE World Champions Nong-O Hama, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Hiroki Akimoto, and Ilias Ennahachi will step back into the ring.

To view the full card, as well as the start time for the event and the watch guide, check below.

Full Card For ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon Vs. Nattawut

  • Superbon vs, Jo Nattawut (Muay Thai – Featherweight)
  • Nong-O Hama vs. Kiamrian Nabati (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
  • Nabil Anane vs. Soe Lin Oo (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
  • Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
  • Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Akram Hamidi (Muay Thai – Strawweight)
  • Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Mohammad Siasarani (Muay Thai – Featherweight)
  • Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin vs. Otis Waghorn (Muay Thai – 140-Pound Catchweight)
  • Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Suriyanlek Por Yenying (Muay Thai – 133-Pound Catchweight)
  • Takeru Segawa vs. Thant Zin (Kickboxing – Flyweight)
  • Hiroki Akimoto vs. Ilias Ennahachi (Kickboxing – Bantamweight)
  • Eisaku Ogasawara vs. Rittidet Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 132-Pound Catchweight)
  • Hyu Iwata vs. Youcef Esaad (Kickboxing – Flyweight)

How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon Vs. Nattawut Live

ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut will broadcast live to over 190 countries around the globe on September 27.

In most countries, fans can watch the first six bouts – including Takeru Segawa vs. Soe Lin Oo – for free via our global broadcast partners, as well as ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ICT/8:30 a.m. ET.

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available primarily on watch.onefc.com. That starts at 9:30 p.m. ICT/10:30 a.m. ET.

To find the start time and broadcast listings in your country, check below.

US & Canada

Watch the first six matches for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.

Brazil

Watch the first six matches live on Globo’s Combate at 9:30 a.m. Brasilia Standard Time (BST). Fans can also watch on demand via GloboPlay.

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 11:30 a.m. BST.

United Kingdom

Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 p.m. British Summer Time (BST).

Italy

Watch the full event live on DAZN at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

France

Watch the first six matches for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 4:30 p.m. CET.

Netherlands

Watch the event live via DPG Media at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

Fans can also watch the event via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com.

Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Hungary

The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

Russia

Watch the event live via Match TV, Match Planeta, or Match Boets! at 3:30 p.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK).

Fans can also watch the card via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com.

Belarus

The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 3:30 p.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK).

Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia & Turkiye

The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 2:30 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).

New Zealand

Watch the first six matches on TrillerTV, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 12:30 a.m. New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) on September 28.

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 2:30 a.m.

Australia

Watch the first six matches for free via 7plus at 10:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 12:30 a.m. AEDT on Saturday, September 28.

China

Watch the full event live via Douyin at 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST).

Hong Kong & Macua

The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST).

Japan

Watch the event live via U-Next at 9:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST).

South Korea

Watch the first six matches live via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. Korea Standard Time (KST).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 11:30 p.m. KST.

The Philippines

Watch the first six matches live via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 p.m. PHT.

Malaysia

Watch the first six matches live via AstroSuperSport 2/AstroArena, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 p.m. Malaysia Time (MYT).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 p.m. MYT.

Singapore

Watch the first six matches live via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 10:30 p.m. SGT.

Indonesia

Watch the first six bouts live via Vidio.com, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7:30 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. WIB.

Cambodia

Watch the first six matches live via WeWatch, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. ICT.

Vietnam

Watch the first six matches live via HTV The Thao, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:30 p.m. ICT.

Laos

The full event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 7:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT).

Myanmar

Watch the first six matches live via Skynet, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 7 p.m. Myanmar Time (MMT).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 9:00 p.m. MYT.

India

Watch the first six matches live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 8:00 p.m. IST.

Israel

Watch the first six matches for free via beIN Sports at 3:30 p.m. Israel Standard Time (IST).

The six-bout pay-per-view portion of the card will be available on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 p.m. IST.

Iran

Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 4:00 p.m. Iran Standard Time (IRST).

Lebanon, Libya, Palestine & Egypt

Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 2:30 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET).

Oman & Dubai

Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 4:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST).

Algeria, Morocco & Tunisia

Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, Kuwait, Jordan, Yemen, Syria & Iraq

Watch the entire card for free via beIN Sports at 3:30 p.m. Arabian Standard Time (AST).

Azerbaijan

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 4:30 p.m. Azerbaijan Time (AZT).

Georgia

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 4:30 p.m. Georgia Standard Time (GET).

Armenia

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 4:30 p.m. Armenia Time (AMT).

Kyrgyzstan

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 6:30 p.m. Kyrgyzstan Time (KGT).

Kazakhstan

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 p.m. Oral Time (ORAT).

Tajikistan

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 p.m. Tajikistan Time (TJT).

Turkmenistan

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 p.m. Turkmenistan Time (TMT).

Uzbekistan

The event is available for purchase on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 p.m. Uzbekistan Time (UZT).

Thailand

Watch the event – called ONE Lumpinee 81 in Thailand – on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. ICT.

Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship’s social networks beginning at 7:30 p.m. ICT.

Channel 7 HD

TERO Entertainment

ONE Championship

Anguilla, Antigua-&-Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Belize

Watch the event live on ONE Championship’s platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook) at 8:30 a.m. AST.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  2. ENG Vs AUS: England Captain Harry Brook Vows To Take The Game To Australia In Do-Or-Die Lord's ODI
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak
  5. India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Danny Ward's Penalty Heroics Sends Foxes Through, Aston Villa Win At Wycombe Wanderers
  2. Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola
  3. Chelsea Vs Barrow, EFL Cup: CFC's Youngsters Sent A Message With Emphatic Win, Says Enzo Maresca
  4. Chelsea 5-0 Barrow, EFL Cup: Nkunku Grabs A Hat-Trick As Enzo Maresca's Side Run Riot At Stamford Bridge
  5. Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Survives Late Scare In 300th Game
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  2. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  3. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  4. J&K Poll Players | Omar Abdullah: Aiming For Another Comeback
  5. J&K Poll Players |Ravinder Raina: Agent Provocateur
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. In A First, Singapore's Population Crosses 6 Million Mark
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  4. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  5. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting