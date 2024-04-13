Sports

MLB: Shohei Ohtani Hits 175th Home Run For LA Dodgers - In Pics

Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese-born player with a solo shot during the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani drove an elevated outside fastball from Michael King 403 feet into the center-field stands with one out, closing the Dodgers to 2-1. It was his fourth homer in eight games. A two-time AL MVP, Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers during the offseason after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Speaking on Matsui, he played 10 seasons in the majors from 2003-12. His first seven years were with the New York Yankees followed by one season apiece with the Angels, Oakland and Tampa Bay.