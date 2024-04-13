Sports

MLB: Shohei Ohtani Hits 175th Home Run For LA Dodgers - In Pics

Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese-born player with a solo shot during the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani drove an elevated outside fastball from Michael King 403 feet into the center-field stands with one out, closing the Dodgers to 2-1. It was his fourth homer in eight games. A two-time AL MVP, Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers during the offseason after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Speaking on Matsui, he played 10 seasons in the majors from 2003-12. His first seven years were with the New York Yankees followed by one season apiece with the Angels, Oakland and Tampa Bay.

Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gestures to the home plate umpire as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.

1/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández celebrates as he is hit by sunflower seeds thrown by Mookie Betts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

2/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts heads to celebrates as he heads to second after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball against the San Diego Padres game in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

3/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.

4/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is hit with pumpkin seeds by a teammate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

6/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

7/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks out prior to a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.

8/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, second from right hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, watches during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles.

9/9
MLB%20Baseball%20Game
MLB Baseball Game Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, second from right, is congratulated by Fernando Tatis Jr., second from left, after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left, stands by during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch