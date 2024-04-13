MLB: Shohei Ohtani Hits 175th Home Run For LA Dodgers - In Pics

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gestures to the home plate umpire as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández celebrates as he is hit by sunflower seeds thrown by Mookie Betts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts heads to celebrates as he heads to second after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball against the San Diego Padres game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is hit with pumpkin seeds by a teammate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks out prior to a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, second from right hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, watches during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, second from right, is congratulated by Fernando Tatis Jr., second from left, after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left, stands by during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles.