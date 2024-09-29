Sports

Mikaela Mayer Beats Sandy Ryan To Lift WBO Welterweight Title - In Pics

United States' Mikaela Mayer dethroned English boxer Sandy Ryan of her WBO welterweight title through a majority decision in New York on Saturday (September 28). In a fight week replete with tension, there were bizarre scenes hours before the bout as Ryan was hit with a can of red paint as she made her way to The Theater inside Madison Square Garden. Ryan, who was defending her title for the third time, said the incident "unsettled" her and believes it contributed to her narrow loss.