Jannik Sinner Sets Aside Grigor Dimitrov, Claims Miami Open Title - In Pics

Jannik Sinner won his third title of the season as he finally became the Miami Open champion. The Italian, who claimed the Australian Open in January and followed it up with victory in Rotterdam, put in a scintillating display to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 in Florida. His success sees the 22-year-old become the new world number two and avenges defeats in the final here in 2021 and 2023. It also means his semi-final loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells a fortnight ago remains the only time he has been beaten so far this year.