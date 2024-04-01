Sports

Jannik Sinner Sets Aside Grigor Dimitrov, Claims Miami Open Title - In Pics

Jannik Sinner won his third title of the season as he finally became the Miami Open champion. The Italian, who claimed the Australian Open in January and followed it up with victory in Rotterdam, put in a scintillating display to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 in Florida. His success sees the 22-year-old become the new world number two and avenges defeats in the final here in 2021 and 2023. It also means his semi-final loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells a fortnight ago remains the only time he has been beaten so far this year.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Jannik Sinner, left, of Italy, and Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, hold their trophies after Sinner won the men's final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, left, meets Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the net after winning the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after winning the men's singles final against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the men's final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, hits a return to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, hits a return to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reaches for a shot from Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, during the men's final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
Shakira waves at fans as she attends the men's final tennis match between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida.

